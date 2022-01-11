The SEC's dominance over college football continued this season as Georgia and Alabama squared off in the national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Georgia took home the title with a 33–18 victory over Alabama, though for SEC fans, any champion from the conference comes as a point of at least some pride. So why has the SEC consistently run college football over the last decade? Georgia coach Kirby Smart offered a theory on Monday night.

“Let's be honest,” Smart told the media postgame. “The reason the Southeastern Conference is what it is, is because the states that encompass the Southeastern Conference love football.”

It's hard to argue with Smart and his fellow SEC brethren. The conference has tallied 10 College Football Playoff appearances across three different programs since 2014, with Alabama, LSU and Georgia each securing national titles. Both the ACC and Big Ten have registered one champion (Clemson and Ohio State), while the Big 12, Pac 12 and all Group of 5 schools have been shut out thus far.

Perhaps we'll see a shift in college football's power structure in the coming years. Though considering Alabama and Georgia's current roll, it's likely the SEC stays on top for years to come.

