Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Stetson Bennett Cries Tears of Joy After Georgia Seals Win Over Alabama

It was a night to remember for Stetson Bennett in Indianapolis on Monday. 

Georgia's quarterback threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs's 32-18 victory, a win that was sealed on a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo. Bennett didn't quite see the clinching play, though, as he began crying and hugging anyone in sight on the Georgia sideline following the interception. 

Bennett's outpouring of emotion certainly makes sense given his path to Monday's national championship. He came to Georgia as a walk-on in 2017, and he did not log a start until midway through the 2020 season. Bennett even entered the 2021 season as the backup to USC transfer JT Daniels, though Bennett ultimately took the starting job in September after Daniels suffered an injury. 

SI Recommends

It's unlikely Bennett is the lone Georgia player, coach or fan to shed a tear or two on Monday. The win over Alabama marks Georgia's first national title since the 1980 season, and Monday's victory served as a bit of redemption after Alabama's comeback to claim the national title in January 2018. 

Bennett has one more year of eligibility left if he wishes to return to Georgia. Based on Monday's result, he'll be welcomed back between the hedges with open arms if he opts for one more season in Athens. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Stetson Bennett attempts to throw ball while being taken down during national championship. It's ruled a fumble.
College Football

CFB Fans Split on Controversial Stetson Bennett Fumble

Two big calls went Alabama's way on the same play, leading to serious debate online.

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Alabama's Bryce Young; Wake Forest's Sam Hartman
College Football

College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022

As the confetti falls on Georgia, we're already looking ahead to next season.

terrell-owens-alabama
College Football

Alabama Superfan Terrell Owens Shown at National Title Game

The Hall-of-Fame wideout still looks like he could register a few receptions if called upon.

stetson bennett
College Football

Controversial Fourth Quarter Fumble Call Goes Alabama's Way

With the Tide's offense struggling to finish drives, the defense made the key play thanks to a favorable review by the officials.

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Thursday Night Football sideline reporter Kristina Pink during the Green Bay Packers against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Extra Mustard

FOX Sideline Reporter OK After Scary Fall During Broadcast

Clippers courtside reporter Kristina Pink slipped and fell to the court following a postgame interview.

scott-van-pelt-espn
Media

SVP to Miss Monday's SportsCenter After Medical Scare

The sportscaster will miss Monday's SportsCenter following Alabama vs. Georgia.

Jameson Williams injures his knee in the national championship.
College Football

Alabama Star WR Jameson Williams Out for Game After Injuring Leg

Williams went down in the first half of tonight's national title game against Georgia.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
College Football

Alabama's Jameson Williams Suffers Non-Contact Leg Injury

The Tide's leading receiver went down after making a 40-yard catch in the second quarter, and needed to be helped off the field.