Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Oregon Defeats No. 3 UCLA in Overtime For Dana Altman’s 700th Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jacob Young scored a season-high 23 points and Oregon edged No. 3 UCLA 84-81 in overtime Thursday night to give coach Dana Altman his 700th career victory.

Will Richardson added 12 points as one of three Ducks in foul trouble. Oregon (10-6, 3-2 Pac-12) won its fourth in a row. The Ducks swarmed the court and their loud celebration in the locker room echoed throughout a mostly empty Pauley Pavilion.

Johnny Juzang scored 23 points for the Bruins (10-2, 2-1). Their second loss of the season ended a five-game winning streak.

The teams traded baskets early in overtime. Young scored to put Oregon ahead by two. Jaime Jaquez Jr. missed a pair of free throws that would have tied it. Young scored again to give the Ducks an 83-79 lead.

Myles Johnson scored for UCLA before Richardson made one of two free throws for an 84-81 lead. Juzang’s potential tying 3-pointer missed. Jules Bernard got the rebound and put up a jumper that Da’Vion Harmon got his hand on as time expired.

The Bruins forced overtime on Jaylen Clark’s steal and baseline layup that tied it 73-all with 16 seconds left. Richardson missed a 3-pointer for the Ducks and Bernard missed a 3 for the Bruins in the closing seconds.

Both teams had a player foul out in the five-minute extra session. The Ducks lost Eric Williams Jr., who had 10 points and eight rebounds. The Bruins lost Cody Riley, who had 11 points after picking up his first two fouls in the game’s first 30 seconds.

The Ducks made just one 3-pointer in the first half, then came out and hit four to start the second half. It was part of a 16-2 run that gave them a 46-37 lead.

Peyton Watson and Tyger Campbell bookended a 14-4 spurt with 3-pointers that gave the Bruins a 51-50 lead.

SI Recommends

After blowing a nine-point lead early in the half, the Ducks maintained a six-point cushion most of the way until the Bruins hit four straight free throws and Clark scored to force overtime.

UCLA again pumped in fake crowd noise with only families of coaches and players allowed because of surging COVID-19 cases.

The Ducks made just two baskets over the final 8:20 of the first half, when they trailed 35-30 at the break. UCLA had runs of 12-0 and 9-0 in the first half, when the Bruins led by nine.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The victory was a huge lift for the Ducks, who were struggling with COVID-19 issues last week.

UCLA: The Bruins had numerous chances to win and missed too many shots.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Visits No. 5 Southern California on Saturday to close a three-game road stretch.

UCLA: Hosts Oregon State on Saturday.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Bru McCoy
College Football

USC Wide Receiver Bru McCoy Enters Transfer Portal

McCoy’s tumultuous time with the Trojans’ program may have come to an end.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) eludes the tackle of Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

Report: Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Fined for COVID-19 Violations

The wide receiver, who is unvaccinated, was unmasked while sitting courtside during a Mavericks game.

Bucks' Giannis
NBA

Warriors Suffer Historic Halftime Deficit vs. Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee had their way with the Warriors on Thursday night.

Jan 11, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett at CFP National Champions press conference at JW Marriott.
Extra Mustard

Stetson Bennett Surprises Fans at Raising Cane’s Drive-Thru

The star Georgia quarterback went from winning the natty on Monday to serving chicken on Thursday.

Oct 24, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; A view of the paddock and the starting grid before the start of the United States Grand Prix Race at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

FIA Releases Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Investigation Timeline

The findings will be announced two days before the start of the 2022 season, which will be in Bahrain.

Confetti rains down as Georgia Bulldogs celebrate a 33-18 victory over Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Podcasts

Richard Deitsch & Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Richard Deitsch joins the show to discuss the world of podcasting, the CFB National Championship and more.

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

MLB and the MLBPA Still Have a Long Way to Go

Distrust and timing are important elements as negotiations have yet to gain traction.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Major League Baseball and the players’ association met Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1.
Play
MLB

‘What Did You Expect?’ MLB, MLBPA Finally Met. Not Much Happened

The most important thing about Thursday’s bargaining session is that there was one.