FSU Sets Overtime Win Streak Record in Upset Over Duke

The calendar may read January, but it felt like March in Tallahassee, as Florida State pulled off a record-setting upset over No. 6 Duke. 

John Butler sealed the Seminoles’ overtime victory as he blocked Wendell Moore Jr.’s driving attempt with two second remaining, extending FSU’s streak of wins once reaching overtime to 13 consecutive games—a Division I men’s basketball all-time record. 

The streak began on January 13, 2018 when Florida State held on against Syracuse, sending the game into overtime before walking away with a 101–90 win.

Per NCAA Director of Media/Statistics David Worlock, the program shared the record with five other schools coming into this school year, and are 2–0 this campaign in OT. 

The Seminoles are on a hot streak, winning their last four games. The 79–78 victory over the Blue Devils marks coach Leonard Hamilton’s 55th win over top-25 teams when unranked—the most by any coach during the AP poll era

They weren't going to keep them off the court in Tallahassee tonight. 

