Georgia WR Jermaine Burton Transferring to Alabama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced Sunday he is transferring to Alabama.

Burton recorded 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns with Georgia last season, good for second on the team in both categories. He caught three touchdowns as a freshman in 2020 after being a four-star recruit out of Calabasas, Calif.

Georgia has lost a slate of players to the transfer portal since winning the national championship over the Crimson Tide, including quarterback JT Daniels, cornerback Ameer Speed and receiver Justin Robinson.

The Bulldogs will return four of their top six pass catchers in 2022 despite Burton’s absence. They’ll open the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3

