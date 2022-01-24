Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Georgia WR Jermaine Burton Transferring to Alabama

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced Sunday he is transferring to Alabama. 

Burton recorded 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns with Georgia last season, good for second on the team in both categories. He caught three touchdowns as a freshman in 2020 after being a four-star recruit out of Calabasas, Calif. 

Georgia has lost a slate of players to the transfer portal since winning the national championship over the Crimson Tide, including quarterback JT Daniels, cornerback Ameer Speed and receiver Justin Robinson. 

SI Recommends

The Bulldogs will return four of their top six pass catchers in 2022 despite Burton’s absence. They’ll open the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

Live: Chiefs Clinging to Narrow Lead

The Bills and Chiefs are battling Sunday in Kansas City for the opportunity to host Cincinnati for the AFC championship.

grayson allen
NBA

Bucks Issue Statement Supporting Grayson Allen Following Suspension

The guard was issued a one-game suspension following a flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso on Friday.

Antonio Brown with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

AB Reacts to Bucs’ Heartbreaking Loss With Meme

Before the game, the former Tampa Bay wideout wished Tom Brady good luck.

Tom Brady before facing the Rams.
NFL

Tom Brady On Retirement: ‘We’ll Just Take It Day By Day’

The quarterback hasn’t decided if he’s going to play his 23rd season just yet.

bruce-arians-buccaneers
NFL

Arians Addresses Future With Bucs, Brady‘s Status in 2022

The head coach and his team will not repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter
NFL

As It Happened: Stafford, Kupp Save Rams After Team Blows Lead

Catch up on all of the action from Los Angeles’ last-second divisional round win with our live blog.

cooper kupp (1)
NFL

Watch: Stafford’s Deep Ball to Kupp Sends Rams to NFC Title Game

Tampa Bay tied the game in the final minute after the Rams had squandered a 27–3 second-half lead, but the pair came to the rescue.

conf-semis-takeaways-2
NFL

NFL Playoffs Takeaways: Stafford As He Always Was, Was This the End of Brady?

Plus, Legend of Deebo grows, an all-time special teams meltdown, Mike Vrabel can’t catch a break, kicker heroics, and much more!