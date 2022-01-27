Elijah Warner, Son of Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, Commits to Temple

Phoenix Brophy Prep quarterback Elijah Warner, the son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, has committed to playing college football at Temple.

Warner announced his decision on Wednesday. He will sign his letter of intent next week.

Elijah passed for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior season, tossing just eight interceptions.

"E.J. is one of the sharpest and smartest football players I have ever been around," Brophy head coach Jason Jewell told the Arizona Republic. "He absolutely loves football and is a student of the game."

The younger Warner also received offers from Ball State, UConn, Hawaii and Colorado State, among others schools.

"Great City… Great School… Great Opportunity… Philly Here We Come!!" Kurt Warner tweeted Thursday.

Temple went 3—9 last season and 1—6 in 2020.

