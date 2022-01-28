Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

South Carolina, Stanford, NC State, Tennessee Projected Top Women’s Seeds

South Carolina, Stanford, North Carolina State and Tennessee would be the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now.

The NCAA selection committee revealed the teams in line for the top 16 seeds, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored into the reveal.

“We had really good strong consensus on who the No. 1 seeds were and the No. 2 seeds were,” NCAA women’s basketball committee chair Nina King said. “There was a healthy discussion on the three and four lines. At this point in the season most teams have only got 5-6-7-8 conference games in.”

The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend. Bridgeport, Greensboro, Spokane and Wichita will host the regionals and Minneapolis has the Final Four on April 1 and 3.

King said the committee talked about teams that have been affected by COVID-19 and also injuries that have sidelined some of the country’s top players.

“Certainly factors and something we recognize for sure,” King said. “Who was available? Why a team lost. Was it a little or a lot?”

She also said that the NCAA will announce in the next week or so a waiver process if teams don’t reach the minimum number of 25 games required to play in the tournament because of COVID issues. So far this season more than 460 women’s games have been postponed because of the virus.

The NCAA decided to expand the women’s tournament to 68 teams, matching the men, and the first four games will also be on campus sites.

The No. 1-ranked Gamecocks were projected to be the top seed in the Greensboro region. They would be joined by Arizona, Michigan and Kansas State. Stanford would be the top team in the Spokane region and would have Texas, UConn and Georgia.

SI Recommends

This would move UConn out of the Northeast and King said that a big reason why is that the committee wanted to make sure the bracket was balanced and that teams from the same conference were separated.

“We weren’t going to move teams from those lines just to put UConn in Bridgeport for geography purposes,” King said. “At this point they are a three-seed. Maybe they play their way up to 1-2 line.”

Tennessee would be in Wichita with Louisville, Iowa State and Oregon. N.C. State would headline the Bridgeport Region with Indiana, LSU and Baylor.

King said there were about four or five other teams in the discussion to be in the top 16 including Notre Dame, Oklahoma, BYU and Georgia Tech.

The NCAA will go back to revealing the bracket on selection Sunday this year, March 13 with the opening round games to begin a few days later.

“So much could change. Teams could play their way up or down,” King said. “We talked about teams. Compared them to each other. Make sure we had the right 16.”

Top-16 Projected Seeds

  1. South Carolina (No. 1 seed – Greensboro Region)
  2. Stanford (No. 1 seed – Spokane Region)
  3. North Carolina State (No. 1 seed – Bridgeport Region)
  4. Tennessee (No. 1 seed – Wichita Region)
  5. Louisville
  6. Indiana 
  7. Texas
  8. Arizona
  9. Michigan
  10. Iowa State
  11. UConn
  12. LSU
  13. Baylor
  14. Oregon
  15. Georgia
  16. Kansas State

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Antonee Robinson scores for the USA vs. El Salvador
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Breaks Through vs. El Salvador in WC Qualifier

Follow along as the U.S. men's national team takes the next step in its quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by hosting La Selecta in Columbus, Ohio.

USATSI_11971616
NFL

While Not an Offensive Coach, Eberflus Was the Bears’ Best Fit

In hiring the well-decorated Colts defensive coordinator, the Bears showed sometimes choosing the best available coach is better than the quarterback guru.

Jan 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
NBA

Ja Morant Headlines NBA All-Star Starters

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are serving as captains again this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs onto the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career is over. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback announced his retirement on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, saying it was “time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats” after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a spot in the Hall of Fame all but secure.
Extra Mustard

Baltimore Congratulates Ben Roethlisberger on NFL Retirement

Despite being fierce division rivals, Baltimore showed its respect to one of the league’s best on his retirement.

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Here’s How the Bengals Are Preparing for Arrowhead Stadium

Did anyone else hear the roar of fans in Cincinnati on a weekday?

Mike McCarthy coaching the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Tell Mike McCarthy He Will Remain Head Coach

McCarthy will get another season in Dallas despite the latest rumors of his job security.

micah parsons
Extra Mustard

Micah Parsons Excited That DC Dan Quinn Will Return in 2022

The Cowboys’ star rookie linebacker reacted on Twitter to news about the defensive coordinator’s return in 2022.

browns-hire-josh-mcdaniels
NFL

Sources: Mutual Interest Between Josh McDaniels, Raiders

Las Vegas is planning to interview the Patriots offensive coordinator for its vacant head coaching job.