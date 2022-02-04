Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Texas A&M Lands Top Recruiting Class of 2022
Texas A&M Lands Top Recruiting Class of 2022

Bryan Harsin’s Auburn Future Uncertain Amid Program Disarray

As players publicly debate the coach, school leadership was noncommittal.

His program rocked by upheaval, Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin faces an uncertain future as his players publicly debate his leadership and the school president offers a noncommittal comment in response to rampant speculation.

“There have been a lot of rumors and speculation about our football program,” outgoing president Jay Gogue said during an Auburn Board of Trustees meeting Friday, according to AL.com. “I just want you to know we’re involved in trying to separate fact from fiction. We’ll keep you posted and make the appropriate decision at the right time.”

Harsin has been at Auburn for only one season, going 6–7, the Tigers’ first losing season since 2012. Auburn started the year 6–2 before flailing in the final month of the regular season and losing its bowl game against Houston. The Tigers were on the verge of a signature upset victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl but surrendered a 98-yard drive for the tying touchdown in the final seconds, then lost in quadruple overtime.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin

Harsin in the aftermath of the Iron Bowl loss.

Since then, Harsin’s program has been beset by constant upheaval. Eighteen players have transferred, according to AL.com, including second-generation Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Defensive coordinator Derek Mason also left for Oklahoma State, and offensive coordinator Austin Davis resigned this week, citing “personal reasons,” just six weeks after taking the job.

Auburn didn’t sign a single player on the late National Signing Day Wednesday, which only added fuel to the fire. By Thursday night, rumors were circulating widely that Harsin’s job was in jeopardy.

With that as a backdrop, current and former Auburn players were offering spirited criticisms and defenses of Harsin on social media Friday.

SI Recommends

Defensive tackle Lee Hunter, who signed with the Tigers in December 2020 but entered the portal last month and transferred to UCF, said on Instagram that Harsin treats players “like dogs” and derided Harsin’s “terrible mindset as a person.” Former defensive back Smoke Monday said Harsin “don’t understand kids that come from nothing.” Meanwhile, other Auburn players fired back in defense of Harsin, including tight end John Samuel Shenker, who tweeted, “He is the leader I want to have in my corner. If you have a problem with his Discipline, Toughness, and Conviction that he instills in his players than (sic) get your entitled, selfish, and soft tail out away this program.”

Harsin himself spoke with ESPN.com Friday, saying, “any attack on my character is bullsh---.” He added, “This is where I want to be. This is what I want to do. That’s why I came here. I didn’t come here to fail.”

Harsin is battling more than just a losing record in his first year. Auburn has a long history of booster influence in the football program, some of which has been exerted to undermine the head coach.

Booster Bobby Lowder provided the private jet for school officials to make a secret trip to interview then Louisville coach Bobby Petrino in 2003 while Tommy Tuberville was still the Tigers' coach; when the plot was publicized, both the school president and athletic director resigned and Tuberville kept his job. When Gus Malzahn was ousted as Auburn head coach in 2019, some boosters agitated to have defensive coordinator Kevin Steele replace him. Ultimately, athletic director Allen Greene took control of the coaching search that landed Harsin—a Southeastern Conference neophyte whose lack of connections displeased some Auburn fans from the outset.

Harsin tacitly noted program interference in his interview with ESPN.com: “This place is not going to be a championship program until we change some things. You’ve got to let the head coach be the head coach and support him.”

More College Football Coverage:

Riley's Move to USC Already Making Waves in L.A.
Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 Season
How Can the Overflowing Transfer Portal Be Fixed?

YOU MAY LIKE

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) drives on LA Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half at Moda Center.
NBA

NBA Trade Grades: Clippers Hit Home Run In Deal With Blazers

In the long-term, Los Angeles may have launched themselves back towards the top of the West after acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington from the Blazers.

Jan 27, 2020; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Former UConn Huskies player and 2020 USA Womens National Team center Tina Charles (14) is honored before the game against the UConn Huskies and 2020 USA Womens National Team at XL Center.
WNBA

Tina Charles Signs With Phoenix, Joins Diggins-Smith, Taurasi

The center comes with a lot of prestige as a former top pick turned MVP: eight-time All-Star and three-time Olympic gold medalist.

joe-west-mlb
MLB

MLB Umpire Joe West Officially Retires After 45 Years

Joe West is hanging it up after an eventful career.

Opening ceremony at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
Olympics

Beijing’s Opening Ceremony Overlooked a Major Threat to Future Olympics

Although snowflakes played a starring role, the subdued show did little to address the grave implications of climate change.

Closeup of Lince Dorado in the ring
Play
Wrestling

Luchador Lince Dorado Prepares to Show a New Side of Himself

We spoke with the masked luchador in his first interview since being released by WWE in November.

SI.AM-large-promo
Sports Illustrated

Sign Up for SI:AM, Our New Weekday Morning Newsletter

SI:AM will deliver the most noteworthy, compelling and essential sports news to your inbox every weekday so you stay entertained and up to speed on what’s going on.

Mike Tirico talks at the Olympics.
Olympics

Tirico Opened NBC’s Olympic Coverage by Addressing China’s Alleged Genocide

He wasted no time addressing a controversial aspect of the Games being held in Beijing.

UNC's Armando Bacot and Duke's Paolo Banchero
Play
College Basketball

Can UNC Slow Paolo Banchero and Rival Duke?

The Tar Heels are looking to spoil Coach K's final game in Chapel Hill.