Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

JD Notae Lifts Arkansas to Overtime Upset Over No. 1 Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80–76 Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks (19–5, 8–3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.

It was the first time an Arkansas team had beaten a No.-1 ranked team since 1984 against North Carolina.

SI Recommends

Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers (22–2, 10–1) rallied.

The Tigers had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Bracket Watch: Kansas Makes a Move, Duke Squanders an Opportunity
Lucas Williamson Finds Passion Narrating Documentary on Loyola’s 1963 Title
Virginia’s Beekman Sinks Last-Second Triple for Stunning Upset Over No. 7 Duke

YOU MAY LIKE

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States sits on the side of the course after skiing out in the first run of the women's slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing.
Play
Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin Fails to Finish Second Straight Race

Shiffrin, who placed fourth in the women's slalom at the 2018 Games, only made it through a few of the event's notoriously tight turns.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) walks past Michigan Wolverines as they celebrate a touchdown by running back Hassan Haskins (25) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Ohio State lost 42-27. Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines
College Football

Report: Michigan to Hire Vanderbilt’s Jesse Minter as DC

Jesse Minter previously coached under Ravens' John Harbaugh, and now, he will head to Michigan with Jim Harbaugh.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots the ball while Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Podcasts

Crossover: The NBA Trade Deadline Deals Start Early

Everything you need to know about all the chaos before the league’s deadline.

Feb 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
NBA

Trae Young, Zach LaVine Headline NBA Three-Point Contest

Six of the eight participants are first-timers.

Feb 2, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) walks off the court during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
NBA

Report: 76ers ‘Strongly Believe’ Harden Won’t Re-Sign With Nets

While reports say a trade between the two teams is unlikely, Philadelphia thinks Harden’s stay in Brooklyn will soon be over.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Scoreless Streak Extends to Five Games

It's been a rough start to 2022 for the soccer star, who hasn't looked this toothless in front of goal for a long time.

Larry Fitzgerald (11) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray.
Play
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Comments on Kyler Murray’s Social Media Scrub

Murray deleted every trace of the Cardinals on social media for an unknown reason.

bradley beal
NBA

Bradley Beal to Undergo Wrist Surgery, Miss Rest of Season

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists (career high) and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.