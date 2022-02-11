Clemson guard David Collins was ejected during Thursday night‘s game vs. Duke after he knocked Duke‘s Wendell Moore Jr. down while he was mid-air going up for a dunk.

The hit caused Moore to land on his back, causing coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke bench to worry about their player. Collins received an intentional foul and flagrant-2 foul, and was ejected.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell had Collins approach Krzyzewski and the Duke bench before he left the court, which ended in a hug.

On Friday, the ACC announced Collins will be suspended for one game following the flagrant foul. Clemson‘s next game is against the top ACC seed, Notre Dame, on Saturday night. Clemson will miss its starting guard for the important game.

Collins did post an apology to Moore on his Instagram story after the game, which Duke won 82–64.

Based on Collins‘ apology, it seems the foul was an accident. Regardless of the intentions behind the play, Collins will still not suit up for one game.

More College Basketball Coverage: