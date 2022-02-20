All season long, Aliyah Boston has stormed through opponents like a runaway train. Now, she finds herself atop the record books alongside some elite company.

Boston tallied her 19th consecutive double double on Sunday against No. 12 Tennessee, tying the legendary Sylvia Fowles for the SEC’s all-time record. It marks the 20th double double of the season for Boston, and the 50th of her career in 90 games.

She Wanted a Scholarship. Now She's the Face of Women's College Basketball

The last time Boston did not record a double double was on Nov. 26 in a 79–38 win over Elon, which came just four days after a 22-point, 15-rebound effort in a win over then-No. 2 UConn.

Boston is just six game shy of tying South Carolina’s single-season double double record of 25, which was set by Katrina Anderson during the 1977–78 season. The program’s career mark is 70, held by Sheila Foster, who played for the Gamecocks from 1979 to ’82.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated Tennessee, 67-53, as Boston finished the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

