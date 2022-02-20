Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Aliyah Boston Ties SEC Record With 19th Consecutive Double Double

All season long, Aliyah Boston has stormed through opponents like a runaway train. Now, she finds herself atop the record books alongside some elite company.

Boston tallied her 19th consecutive double double on Sunday against No. 12 Tennessee, tying the legendary Sylvia Fowles for the SEC’s all-time record. It marks the 20th double double of the season for Boston, and the 50th of her career in 90 games.

She Wanted a Scholarship. Now She's the Face of Women's College Basketball

SI Recommends

The last time Boston did not record a double double was on Nov. 26 in a 79–38 win over Elon, which came just four days after a 22-point, 15-rebound effort in a win over then-No. 2 UConn.

Boston is just six game shy of tying South Carolina’s single-season double double record of 25, which was set by Katrina Anderson during the 1977–78 season. The program’s career mark is 70, held by Sheila Foster, who played for the Gamecocks from 1979 to ’82.

No. 1 South Carolina defeated Tennessee, 67-53, as Boston finished the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_17670287
College Basketball

Report: Ewing, Georgetown Reached Contract Extension in 2021

Ewing is currently in his fifth season as head coach of Georgetown’s coach.

By Madison Williams
Novak Djokovic playing in Dubai.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Says He’s at His ‘Peak’ Returning to Tour in Dubai

The Serbian tennis star was speaking ahead of his first tournament since being ejected from Australia due to his vaccination status.

By Associated Press
Brock Lesnar holds up the WWE champion belt after wrestling in the Elimination Chamber.
Wrestling

‘Elimination Chamber’ Adds Some Clarity to WWE’s ‘WrestleMania’ Plans

It was finalized that the main event would pit Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, but there weren't many additional lineup teases.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Borussia Dortmund
Soccer

USMNT Star Gio Reyna Injured in Borussia Dortmund Return

Reyna started in his first game since August on Sunday.

By Madison Williams
Finland Hockey
Olympics

Finland Beats ROC for First Olympic Hockey Gold Medal

Finland secured a men’s ice hockey gold medal on Sunday for the first time in 18 Olympic appearances.

By Associated Press
Lia Thomas Iszak Henig
College

Penn Swimmer Lia Thomas Wins Third Ivy League Title

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas won the 100-yard freestyle to take home a third Ivy League swimming title.

By Daniel Chavkin
Medal podium at 2022 Beijing Winter Games
Play
Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count: How Each Country Fared in Beijing

Check out the overall medal count at the Winter Games.

By Andrew Gastelum
Nathan-Chen-3
Extra Mustard

Nathan Chen Lands Backflip at Last Performance in Beijing

Chen finished the 2022 Winter Olympics with a gold and silver medal.

By Madison Williams