Wisconsin Shocks Purdue With Last-Second Bankshot Three to Secure Share of Big Ten Title

We’re only on Day 1 of March, and the Madness has arrived.

A bevy of upsets arose Tuesday, including No. 10 Wisconsin (24–5, 15–4 in Big Ten) landing 70–67 victory against No. 8 Purdue (24–6, 13–6) on Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

Badgers guard Johnny Davis converted on a jumper to put Wisconsin up 67–64 with 28 seconds remaining in the game. Then, a three pointer from Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game at 67.

But with eight seconds to play, Chucky Hepburn dribbled the ball down the left sideline before taking a step back and banking in a game-winning three-pointer to give the Badgers the win and a share of the Big Ten regular season championship. 

Purdue, which entered Tuesday’s game coming off a 68-65 late-game loss to Michigan State on Saturday, now sits third in the Big Ten standings behind Wisconsin and Illinois.

The Badgers have now won five consecutive games and win the regular season conference title outright with a victory against Nebraska on Sunday. 

