Kentucky Upsets No. 1 South Carolina to Win SEC Tournament

The No. 1 team in the country, South Carolina, was handed a major loss in the SEC tournament final on Sunday. 

An unranked Kentucky squad defeated the Gamecocks in a close game, 64-62, to take home the tournament title. This is Kentucky’s first SEC Tournament title since 1982, and only the second in program history. 

The Wildcats sealed the deal when Dre’una Edwards made a three-pointer with under five seconds left. 

Sunday’s win was the Wildcats’ 10th win in a row, giving them some confidence heading into the NCAA tournament, which will begin on March 18 or 19 for Kentucky.

This win automatically gives Kentucky an NCAA tournament bid. Before the title game, they were predicted as a No. 8 seed, but that is expected to improve during Selection Sunday.

Even with the loss, South Carolina finishes the season with the best record in the country. The Gamecocks were the SEC regular season champions.

