Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

UNC Spoils Coach K’s Cameron Indoor Farewell With Unexpected Upset

The long road that was Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s farewell tour has ended in a crash landing.

With a gritty second-half performance, North Carolina pulled off an unexpected upset that spoiled Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The odds were clearly stacked against the Tar Heels—Duke went into Saturday’s matchup ranked No. 4, had already clinched the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and will do no worse than tie for first place in the ACC regular season standings

But, a 94–81 victory in front of a packed Cameron Indoor Stadium and 96 former Blue Devils players added a bump in the long road of Coach K’s farewell tour. A 55-point second half gave North Carolina the push it needed to redeem its 87–67 blowout loss at the Dean Dome earlier this season. 

SI Recommends

Four different Tar Heels—Caleb Love, RJ Davis, Armando Bacot and Brady Manek—scored 20 or more points, while Duke’s Paolo Banchero was the only Blue Devil to reach the 20-point mark. 

Love struggled a majority of the night before finding his rhythm late to finish with 22 points largely thanks to going 12-for-12 at the free throw line despite going 4-for-17 from the field. Meanwhile, Manek led the team with 11 rebounds.

The 13-point margin of defeat marked Duke’s third-largest loss to an unranked opponent under Krzyzewski and ultimately halted the program’s seven-game win streak. Now, the Tobacco Road rivals will prepare for the ACC tournament and head to Brooklyn. 

The Blue Devils, who are the No. 1 seed, will open tournament play Thursday at noon. Meanwhile, the Saturday night win secured North Carolina a third seed spot, landing it in Thursday night’s final quarterfinal. 

More Coach K Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke guard Grayson Allen talks with head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against Notre Dame in Washington, March 10, 2016. Allen is now with the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.
College Basketball

Grayson Allen Sinks Free Throw for Charity at Duke-UNC Game

Allen’s feel-good moment came 24 hours after the Bucks guard played the Bulls.

By Jelani Scott
Surrounded by former players, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski applauds while being recognized prior to the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The matchup is Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
College Basketball

Coach K Savored the Moment in His Final Home Game at Duke

It was a well-deserved moment for Coach K in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

By Wilton Jackson
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110.
NBA

Report: Lakers Consider A Russell Westbrook Return in 2022 ‘Impossible’

Westbrook’s relationship with the organization has reportedly soured.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (DL05) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL

Jordan Davis Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine

The 341-pound lineman clocked a wildly fast 40-yard dash time.

By Wilton Jackson
Feb 9, 2017; Durham, NC, USA; The Cameron Crazies taunt North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) as he throws the ball in from the sidelines in the second half of their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Duke Student Section’s Savage UNC Cheer Sheet Leaked

There’s a single directive for the Cameron Crazies alongside the cheers and fun facts about the Tar Heels.

By Madeline Coleman
Miami defeats Notre Dame
College Basketball

Miami Upsets Notre Dame to Reach First Ever ACC Title Game

After back-to-back wins, the Hurricanes are headed to their first ACC title game in program history.

By Wilton Jackson
Norwich City v Brentford Premier League Christian Eriksen of Brentford during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road, Norwich
Soccer

Brandon Williams Pushes Christian Eriksen, Hugs After Brief Clash

It was a heartfelt moment between Williams and Eriksen.

By Wilton Jackson
Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) reacts to a loss to the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at the Carrier Dome.
College Basketball

Syracuse Collapse Helps Miami’s NCAA Tournament Chances

The Orange led with a minute left in regulation, before giving up eight points to the Hurricanes.

By Madison Williams