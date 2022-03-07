Skip to main content
2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

A chaotic final day of the regular season shook up the Big Ten standings—and perhaps set the tone for what will be a hectic five days in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten tournament bracket is set, with Sunday’s action headlined by two significant upsets by road underdogs. First, Michigan toppled rival Ohio State in Columbus, followed by Nebraska’s 74–73 win over first-place Wisconsin that denied the Badgers a shot at clinching the outright regular season crown.

Illinois’s thrilling 74–72 victory over Iowa on Sunday night gave the Illini a share of the championship and the top overall seed in the upcoming conference tournament. No. 2 Wisconsin (24–6, 15–5), No. 3 Purdue (25–6, 14–6) and No. 4 Rutgers (18–12, 12–8) round out the bracket’s top four.

The conference’s bottom four teams will get things started with a pair of games on Wednesday, followed by four games each on Thursday and Friday. The top four seeds will all get byes into the quarterfinals.

Here is this year’s Big Ten tournament schedule.

Wednesday, March 9
First Round
6 p.m. ET – No. 12 Northwestern vs. No. 13 Nebraska (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 14 Minnesota (Big Ten Network)

Thursday, March 10
Second Round
11:30 a.m. ET – No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 5 Iowa vs. Wednesday Game 1 winner (Big Ten Network)
6:30 p.m. ET – No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 6 Ohio State vs. Wednesday Game 2 winner (Big Ten Network)

Friday, March 11
Quarterfinals
11:30 a.m. ET – No. 1 Illinois vs. Thursday 11:30 a.m. winner (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 4 Rutgers vs. Thursday Game 2 winner (Big Ten Network)
6:30 p.m. ET – No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Thursday 6:30 p.m. winner (Big Ten Network)
25 min. later – No. 3 Purdue vs. Thursday Game 4 winner (Big Ten Network)

Saturday, March 12
Semifinals
1 p.m. ET – Friday afternoon winners (CBS)
25 min. later – Friday evening winners (CBS)

Sunday, March 13
Championship
3:30 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (CBS)

