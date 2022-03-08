Skip to main content
Report: Jim Harbaugh Says QB J.J. McCarthy Won't Throw Passes During Spring Practices

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed reports on Tuesday that backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy will no longer throw the football during spring practice due to an injury and arm soreness, according to 247Sports’ Brad Crawford

 “J.J.'s practicing, just not throwing,” Harbaugh said.

According to Sam Webb of 247Sports, McCarthy shot down rumors of McCarthy needing surgery. Prior to Harbaugh's decision on McCarthy regarding the spring, the sophomore was expected to compete with Wolverines’ starter Cade McNamara for the first-team reps in practice.

During the 2021 season, McNamara threw for 2,576 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.2% of his passes in 14 games. As the Wolverines’ backup, McCarthy threw for 516 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games.

The Wolverines’ offense will look different in the 2022 season as former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis departed Michigan to join Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami. Harbaugh also said Michigan plans to split the play calling duties with co-coordinators Sherron Moore and Matt Weiss during the upcoming season. 

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, go to Wolverine Digest

