Buddy Boeheim Punches FSU Player During ACC Tournament, No Foul Called

Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim got away with a dirty play on Wednesday when he appeared to punch a Florida State player in the gut during their game in the second round of the ACC tournament. No foul was called. 

After a basket, Boeheim turns around to get back in transition but can clearly be seen punching FSU guard Wyatt Wilkes in the gut. Wilkes then falls to his knees clutching his stomach as Boeheim ran away while looking back at him. 

Boeheim, the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, was selected first-team All ACC after averaging 17.8 points per game this season. Wilkes averaged four points in about 15 minutes per game for the Seminoles. 

At halftime, Syracuse is up 49–26. Boeheim has eight points, while Wilkes has two points in the game so far. 

For more Syracuse news, head over to All Syracuse

