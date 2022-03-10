Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Wednesday’s Games

The first day of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament featured just one game but Wednesday’s matchup between West Virginia and Kansas State set the tone for what’s sure to be an exciting rest of the week in Kansas City. 

The ninth-seeded Mountaineers outlasted the eighth-seeded Wildcats in a close battle to advance to the quarterfinals with a 73–67 victory. Sean McNeil led the way for West Virginia with 21 points and Malik Curry chipped in 17 points off the bench in the win.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to start just after noon on Thursday as the Mountaineers will join seven other teams hoping to claim the Big 12 crown. West Virginia will take on top-seeded Kansas with Texas, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Iowa State all taking the floor for the first time in the conference tournament.

SI Recommends

Here is the updated Big 12 tournament schedule after Wednesday’s game.

Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
12:30 p.m. — No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 TCU (ESPN2)
3 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 West Virginia (ESPN)
7 p.m. — No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 7 Oklahoma (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. — No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN2)

Friday, March 11
Semifinals
7 p.m. — Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. — Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 12
Championship
6 p.m. — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rob manfred (3)
Play
MLB

MLB Is Risking the Entire Season as More Games Are Canceled

It’s only going to get harder for the players and owners to reach an agreement if they don’t do so soon.

By Stephanie Apstein
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on.
NFL

Woman Sues Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Claims He Is Her Father

The lawsuit alleges that the Cowboys owner paid the plaintiff’s mother to keep the information confidential.

By Zach Koons
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Ingram Has Hamstring Injury, Will Miss at Least 7-10 Days

Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. Orlando with the hamstring injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic looks down.
Tennis

Djokovic Out of Two U.S. Events Due to Vaccination Status

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is still unable to travel to the United States.

By Zach Koons
Buddy Boeheim
College Basketball

ACC Suspends Buddy Boeheim for Game vs. Duke After Punch

Boeheim will miss Thursday's game after he was seen punching a player in Syracuse’s win over Florida State.

By Daniel Chavkin
A mural of players adorns a wall behind a locked gate on the day pitchers and catcher were scheduled to report to camp at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
MLB

MLB Cancels More Games as Another Negotiation Deadline Passes

Competitive balance tax thresholds, minimum salary and the prospect of an international draft proved to be sticking points as talks rolled into Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams during a loss to Boston College
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz Traded to the Commanders

A new team won't help Wentz, but it could be good news for Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

By Michael Fabiano