2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Wednesday’s Games
After an exciting beginning to championship week, the Pac-12 Tournament continues with the quarterfinals from Las Vegas on Thursday.
The fist game of the tournament was also the most exciting, as No. 9 Stanford erased a 17-point deficit in the second half and defeated No. 8 Arizona State on a last second buzzer beater, 71-70.
The other three Wednesday games weren’t as dramatic. No. 5 Oregon took down No. 12 Oregon State 86-72, No. 7 Washington State held off No. 10 California’s second half surge to win 66-59, and No. 6 Washington handled No. 11 Utah 82-70.
Thursday’s games will include the top four teams in the league, led by No. 1 Arizona.
Here is the updated Pac-12 Tournament schedule after Wednesday’s games (all times Eastern):
Thursday, March 10
Quarterfinals
3:00 p.m. — No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 Stanford (Pac-12 Network)
5:30 p.m. — No 4. Colorado vs. No. 5 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)
9:00 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Washington State (Pac-12 Network)
11:30 p.m. — No. 3 USC vs. No. 6 Washington (FS1)
Friday, March 11
Semifinals
9:00 p.m. – Friday afternoon winners (Pac-12 Network)
11:30 p.m. – Friday evening winners (FS1)
Saturday, March 12
Championship
9:00 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (FOX)
