2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Wednesday’s Games

After an exciting beginning to championship week, the Pac-12 Tournament continues with the quarterfinals from Las Vegas on Thursday.

The fist game of the tournament was also the most exciting, as No. 9 Stanford erased a 17-point deficit in the second half and defeated No. 8 Arizona State on a last second buzzer beater, 71-70.

The other three Wednesday games weren’t as dramatic. No. 5 Oregon took down No. 12 Oregon State 86-72, No. 7 Washington State held off No. 10 California’s second half surge to win 66-59, and No. 6 Washington handled No. 11 Utah 82-70.

Thursday’s games will include the top four teams in the league, led by No. 1 Arizona.

Here is the updated Pac-12 Tournament schedule after Wednesday’s games (all times Eastern):

Thursday, March 10

Quarterfinals

3:00 p.m. — No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 Stanford (Pac-12 Network)

5:30 p.m. — No 4. Colorado vs. No. 5 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

9:00 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

11:30 p.m. — No. 3 USC vs. No. 6 Washington (FS1)

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

9:00 p.m. – Friday afternoon winners (Pac-12 Network)

11:30 p.m. – Friday evening winners (FS1)

Saturday, March 12

Championship

9:00 p.m. ET – Semifinal winners (FOX)

