2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Thursday’s Games

The second day of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament featured four games that showcased an upset and one lopsided victory in Kansas City. TCU rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Texas, 65–60. Kansas cruised past West Virginia in a game that saw the Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins ejected early in in the contest.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma—who entered the tournament with three consecutive wins—knocked down 11 of its 21 three-pointers to shock the reigning national champion Baylor, 72–67. In the final game of the four-game slate, Iowa State dispatched Texas Tech, 72–41. 

Here is the updated Big 12 tournament schedule after Thursday’s game.

Friday, March 11
Semifinals
7 p.m. — No. 5 TCU vs. No. 1 Kansas (ESPN/ESPN2)
9:30 p.m. — No. 7 Oklahoma vs No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 12
Championship
6 p.m. — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

