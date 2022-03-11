The second day of the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament featured four games that showcased an upset and one lopsided victory in Kansas City. TCU rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat Texas, 65–60. Kansas cruised past West Virginia in a game that saw the Mountaineers head coach Bob Huggins ejected early in in the contest.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma—who entered the tournament with three consecutive wins—knocked down 11 of its 21 three-pointers to shock the reigning national champion Baylor, 72–67. In the final game of the four-game slate, Iowa State dispatched Texas Tech, 72–41.

Here is the updated Big 12 tournament schedule after Thursday’s game.

Friday, March 11

Semifinals

7 p.m. — No. 5 TCU vs. No. 1 Kansas (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. — No. 7 Oklahoma vs No. 6 Iowa State (ESPN/ESPN2)



Saturday, March 12

Championship

6 p.m. — Semifinal winners (ESPN)

