Duke Ends Syracuse's 51 Year Streak of Winning Seasons
Duke Ends Syracuse's 51 Year Streak of Winning Seasons

Bracket Watch: Whose March Madness Bubble Will Burst?

Oklahoma launched into our field of 68 after upsetting Baylor. But not everyone will make Selection Sunday’s final cut.

After a hectic day on the bubble for the men’s NCAA tournament, I completely refreshed the bubble picture and dove deep into the résumés. The result? A major drop for Wake Forest, which falls out of the field completely less than 48 hours after a stunning loss to Boston College in the second round of the ACC tournament

Wake’s résumé lacks the headliner win that teams like Notre Dame, Oklahoma and even Xavier have, and a putrid nonconference strength of schedule has been an excuse to leave a team out in the past. The Demon Deacons aren’t done, but they could use help from teams playing other bubble teams Friday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma rises stunningly into the field with a Big 12 tournament neutral-court win over one of the best teams in the country (Baylor). The critics of a team like OU getting seemingly infinite opportunities to work its way into the Big Dance are likely correct, but the Sooners have strong quality metrics and wins over three elite teams in Arkansas, Texas Tech and now Baylor. Right now, they belong in the field.

Three of our “First Four Out” are in action today, and all play against teams clearly in the field of 68, so things are far from set in stone at this point. 

Oklahoma’s Marvin Johnson

Oklahoma got a huge win over Baylor on Thursday.

Friday’s autobids to be awarded:

None

Friday’s bubble games to watch:

  • Indiana vs. Illinois
  • Iowa vs. Rutgers
  • Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech
  • Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
  • Wyoming vs. Boise State

Other key games:

  • LSU vs. Arkansas
  • Duke vs. Miami
  • UConn vs. Villanova
  • USC vs. UCLA

On the Bubble:

Last Four Byes:

Miami
Michigan
Wyoming
SMU

Last Four In:

VCU
Notre Dame
Xavier
Oklahoma

First Four Out:

Indiana
Wake Forest
Rutgers
Virginia Tech

Next Four Out:

BYU
Dayton
Florida
UAB

*Indicates team is projected to win its conference’s automatic bid
Bold indicates team has won its conference’s automatic bid

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Nicholls State*/Alcorn State*
No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 San Diego State
No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Notre Dame/Xavier
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Wyoming
No. 3 Duke* vs. No. 14 Montana State*
No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Davidson*
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s*

South Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Bryant/Norfolk State*
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Iowa State
No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 Chattanooga
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Vermont*
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
No. 3 Illinois* vs. No. 14 Longwood
No. 7 Boise State* vs. No. 10 Memphis
No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 

Midwest Region

No. 1 Arizona* vs. No. 16 Wright State
No. 8 Murray State vs. No. 9 San Francisco
No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU/Oklahoma
No. 4 Providence* vs. No. 13 Toledo*
No. 6 Houston* vs. No. 11 Miami
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Princeton*
No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Colgate*

East Region

No. 1 Auburn* vs. No. 16 Long Beach State*
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 Marquette
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 North Texas*
No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 New Mexico State*
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Michigan
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Georgia State
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 Creighton
No. 2 Kansas* vs. No. 15 Delaware

SI’s updated bracket (as of 12 p.m., March 11):

SI's field of 68 as of March 11

Click here for full-sized image.

