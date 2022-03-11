Bracket Watch: Whose March Madness Bubble Will Burst?

After a hectic day on the bubble for the men’s NCAA tournament, I completely refreshed the bubble picture and dove deep into the résumés. The result? A major drop for Wake Forest, which falls out of the field completely less than 48 hours after a stunning loss to Boston College in the second round of the ACC tournament.

Wake’s résumé lacks the headliner win that teams like Notre Dame, Oklahoma and even Xavier have, and a putrid nonconference strength of schedule has been an excuse to leave a team out in the past. The Demon Deacons aren’t done, but they could use help from teams playing other bubble teams Friday.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma rises stunningly into the field with a Big 12 tournament neutral-court win over one of the best teams in the country (Baylor). The critics of a team like OU getting seemingly infinite opportunities to work its way into the Big Dance are likely correct, but the Sooners have strong quality metrics and wins over three elite teams in Arkansas, Texas Tech and now Baylor. Right now, they belong in the field.

Three of our “First Four Out” are in action today, and all play against teams clearly in the field of 68, so things are far from set in stone at this point.

Oklahoma got a huge win over Baylor on Thursday. Charlie Riedel/AP

Friday’s autobids to be awarded:

None

Friday’s bubble games to watch:

Indiana vs. Illinois

Iowa vs. Rutgers

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

Wyoming vs. Boise State

Other key games:

LSU vs. Arkansas

Duke vs. Miami

UConn vs. Villanova

USC vs. UCLA

On the Bubble:

Last Four Byes:

Miami

Michigan

Wyoming

SMU

Last Four In:

VCU

Notre Dame

Xavier

Oklahoma

First Four Out:

Indiana

Wake Forest

Rutgers

Virginia Tech

Next Four Out:

BYU

Dayton

Florida

UAB

*Indicates team is projected to win its conference’s automatic bid

Bold indicates team has won its conference’s automatic bid

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Nicholls State*/Alcorn State*

No. 8 Michigan State vs. No. 9 San Diego State

No. 5 Texas vs. No. 12 Notre Dame/Xavier

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 South Dakota State

No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Wyoming

No. 3 Duke* vs. No. 14 Montana State*

No. 7 USC vs. No. 10 Davidson*

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s*

South Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Bryant/Norfolk State*

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Iowa State

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 Chattanooga

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Vermont*

No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 3 Illinois* vs. No. 14 Longwood

No. 7 Boise State* vs. No. 10 Memphis

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Midwest Region

No. 1 Arizona* vs. No. 16 Wright State

No. 8 Murray State vs. No. 9 San Francisco

No. 5 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 12 VCU/Oklahoma

No. 4 Providence* vs. No. 13 Toledo*

No. 6 Houston* vs. No. 11 Miami

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Princeton*

No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Colgate*

East Region

No. 1 Auburn* vs. No. 16 Long Beach State*

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 Marquette

No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 North Texas*

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. No. 13 New Mexico State*

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Michigan

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Georgia State

No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 Creighton

No. 2 Kansas* vs. No. 15 Delaware

