NCAAB
College Basketball

2022 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament: Updated Bracket After Friday’s Games

Selection Sunday is just one day away and the field at the Big 12 tournament has been narrowed to the final two teams. Kansas and Texas Tech will do battle in the championship game on Saturday in Kansas City to determine which program will claim the conference crown. 

The Jayhawks rolled in their semifinal matchup against TCU on Friday, bringing the Horned Frogs run through the bracket to an end. Kansas exploded for 44 first-half points and forced 18 TCU turnovers on its way to a comfortable 75–62 victory. 

In the Big 12’s second semifinal, Texas Tech outlasted Oklahoma, 66–65. After racing out to a double-digit first half lead, the Red Raiders gave it all back in the second period before junior guard Clarence Nadolny nailed a pair of free throws with 54 seconds remaining to seal the win. The Sooners still gave their NCAA tournament hopes a significant boost on Thursday by knocking off Baylor, 72–67.

After Friday’s results, there’s just one game to play before a Big 12 champion is crowned. Kansas will seek its 12th conference tournament title while Texas Tech hopes to win the event for the first time in program history.

Here is the updated Big 12 tournament schedule after Friday’s semifinals.

Saturday, March 12
Championship

6 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 3 Texas Tech (ESPN)

