College Basketball

Fresno State’s Haley and Hanna Cavinder Announce They’re Entering Transfer Portal

Twin women’s basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder announced Monday that they will be entering the NCAA transfer portal after nearly 90 career starts at Fresno State.

“Red Wave, Hanna and I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us these last three years at Fresno State,” Haley Cavinder wrote in a post on Twitter Monday. “We have grown so much as people and players at Fresno, making this not an easy decision. Thank you to Coach White, her staff, our amazing teammates, and the Valley for everything they have done for us while we were here.”

“With that being said, we have prayed and talked to our family about what is best for our future. Hanna and I have decided to enter our names into the transfer portal to continue our basketball career somewhere else.”

The Cavinders dazzled during an otherwise difficult 2021–22 season for the Bulldogs. After winning Mountain West Player of the Year the season prior, Haley averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, while posting three triple-doubles throughout the campaign. Hanna added 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game but Fresno State stumbled along to a dismal 11-18 overall record. The Bulldogs were eliminated in the opening round of the Mountain West conference tournament.

In addition to their individual success on the court, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have thrived under the NCAA’s new Name, Image and Likeness policies over the last few months. With millions of followers across various social media channels, the twin sisters have inked a number of endorsement deals, including high-profile partnerships with Boost Mobile and Six Star Nutrition.

Due to the COVID-19 waiver from the 2020-21 season, the Cavinder twins will have two years of eligibility remaining upon their transfer, according to 247Sports.

