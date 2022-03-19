Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
North Carolina upsets Baylor in Round of 32
North Carolina upsets Baylor in Round of 32

UNC Forward Brady Manek Ejected With Flagrant-2 Foul vs. Baylor

With around 10 minutes of the No. 8 UNC vs. No. 1 Baylor Round of 32 game on Saturday, one of the Tar Heels’ star players, forward Brady Manek, was ejected due to a flagrant-2 foul.

The foul was called after Manek pushed himself into Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan under the basket. 

Here is a closer look at Manek elbowing Sochan.

At the time, the Tar Heels were up 67-42 after leading the majority of the game. Manek led the team at the time with 26 points and had four three-pointers.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After Manek’s ejection, the Bears went on a 9-0 run to close more of the score gap.

The controversy the ejection sparked was whether or not Manek’s elbow was intentional or now. To some fans, the elbowing looked accidental and not work a flagrant-2.

If UNC wins, Manek will not be suspended from play in their next matchup. He would be suspended if it was a fighting situation, but it was not.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, center, works to take a shot as Baylor guard Kendall Brown, left, Flo Thamba, top, defend in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022.
Play
College Basketball

No. 8 UNC Overcomes Late Charge by No. 1 Baylor in OT Thriller

After blowing a 25-point lead, North Carolina upset the Bears in overtime to knock the defending champs out of the NCAA tournament.

By Mike McDaniel
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis, bottom left, works to gain control of the ball from Baylor forward Flo Thamba, top left, James Akinjo (11) and Jeremy Sochan, right
Play
Extra Mustard

Fans Upset With UNC-Baylor Officials

There were 43 fouls called during regulation of the Round of 32 game.

By Madison Williams
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple looks on.
NFL

Bengals Re-Sign CB Apple to One-Year Deal

The former first-round pick is headed back to Cincinnati in 2022.

By Zach Koons
Sep 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) throws a fielded ball to first base attempting to completed a double play against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

Carlos Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match

The star shortstop signed a quirky contract with an unexpected team—and baseball is better for it.

By Emma Baccellieri
Garrett Gilbert
NFL

Raiders sign Garrett Gilbert For Second Stint With Team

The former Commanders quarterback spent time with the franchise during the 2015 to ’16 season.

By Wilton Jackson
Dennis Gates coaches a March Madness game for Cleveland State.
Play
College Basketball

Report: Missouri to Hire Dennis Gates as Men’s Basketball Coach

The Cleveland State head coach made the NCAA tournament last year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Play
College Basketball

John Calipari Issues Second Apology to UK Fans After Loss

The Wildcats coach: “This team didn’t disappoint and I remain proud … of each of these players. Please steer your disappointment and anger toward me.”

By Wilton Jackson
arizona-sean-miller-violations
Play
College Basketball

Report: Xavier and South Carolina Eye Sean Miller

It would be his second stint with the Musketeers if he lands at the school.

By Mike McDaniel