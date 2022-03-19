With around 10 minutes of the No. 8 UNC vs. No. 1 Baylor Round of 32 game on Saturday, one of the Tar Heels’ star players, forward Brady Manek, was ejected due to a flagrant-2 foul.

The foul was called after Manek pushed himself into Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan under the basket.

Here is a closer look at Manek elbowing Sochan.

At the time, the Tar Heels were up 67-42 after leading the majority of the game. Manek led the team at the time with 26 points and had four three-pointers.

After Manek’s ejection, the Bears went on a 9-0 run to close more of the score gap.

The controversy the ejection sparked was whether or not Manek’s elbow was intentional or now. To some fans, the elbowing looked accidental and not work a flagrant-2.

If UNC wins, Manek will not be suspended from play in their next matchup. He would be suspended if it was a fighting situation, but it was not.

More College Basketball Coverage: