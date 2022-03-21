Duke is often seen as a powerhouse in college basketball, but one of its players believed his team was underrated heading into the NCAA tournament and decided to air out some of his frustrations on Twitter.

“they said we weren’t making it out of the first weekend,” Duke forward Paolo Banchero said in the tweet. “see ya’ll on the best coast.”

Banchero didn’t mention anyone specifically, but it’s unclear who the big man is referring to. The No. 2 Blue Devils were 6.5-point favorites in their win against the No. 7 Spartans. Before that, they knocked off No. 15 Cal State Fullerton in the opening round—a game in which they were heavily favored and won 78–61.

Sunday’s 85–76 win over Michigan was a close game throughout. Duke was down five with five minutes remaining, but closed out the game with a scoring surge to get coach Mike Krzyzewski his 1,200th career win and 99th NCAA tournament win. Banchero led the team with 19 points.

Next up, Duke will face Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

More College Basketball Coverage: