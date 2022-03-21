Skip to main content
Rex Chapman, Drew Timme and Joe Burrow on Today's SI Feed
Rex Chapman, Drew Timme and Joe Burrow on Today's SI Feed

Dates, Times for the Men’s Sweet 16 Announced

With the first weekend of the NCAA men’s tournament now over, the matchups for the Sweet 16 are set. Here are all the games for the next round of the men’s NCAA tournament, with the first day set for Thursday and the last four matchups set for Friday.

Game 1: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas 
Network: CBS
Site: San Francisco 
Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan
Network: TBS
Site: San Antonio
Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 
Network: CBS
Site: San Francisco 
Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston
Network:TBS
Site: San Antonio
Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s 
Network: CBS
Site: Philadelphia
Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence
Network: TBS
Site: Chicago
Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Network: CBS
Site: Philadelphia 
Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

Game 8: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State
Network: TBS
Site: Chicago 
Time: 9:59 p.m. 

