Dates, Times for the Men’s Sweet 16 Announced
With the first weekend of the NCAA men’s tournament now over, the matchups for the Sweet 16 are set. Here are all the games for the next round of the men’s NCAA tournament, with the first day set for Thursday and the last four matchups set for Friday.
Game 1: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas
Network: CBS
Site: San Francisco
Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
Game 2: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan
Network: TBS
Site: San Antonio
Time: 7:29 p.m. ET
Game 3: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
Network: CBS
Site: San Francisco
Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
Game 4: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston
Network:TBS
Site: San Antonio
Time: 9:59 p.m. ET
Game 5: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s
Network: CBS
Site: Philadelphia
Time: 7:09 p.m. ET
Game 6: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence
Network: TBS
Site: Chicago
Time: 7:29 p.m. ET
Game 7: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina
Network: CBS
Site: Philadelphia
Time: 9:39 p.m. ET
Game 8: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State
Network: TBS
Site: Chicago
Time: 9:59 p.m.
