Dates, Times for the Men’s Sweet 16 Announced

With the first weekend of the NCAA men’s tournament now over, the matchups for the Sweet 16 are set. Here are all the games for the next round of the men’s NCAA tournament, with the first day set for Thursday and the last four matchups set for Friday.

Game 1: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas

Network: CBS

Site: San Francisco

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan

Network: TBS

Site: San Antonio

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Network: CBS

Site: San Francisco

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

Game 4: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

Network:TBS

Site: San Antonio

Time: 9:59 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s

Network: CBS

Site: Philadelphia

Time: 7:09 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence

Network: TBS

Site: Chicago

Time: 7:29 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina

Network: CBS

Site: Philadelphia

Time: 9:39 p.m. ET

Game 8: No. 10 Miami vs. No. 11 Iowa State

Network: TBS

Site: Chicago

Time: 9:59 p.m.

