SI99 Forward Yohan Traore to Decide Between Four Next Week

One week ago, I wrote about the impact Will Wade’s firing would have on recruiting in Baton Rouge and said after Devin Ree’s initial decommitment more would follow from multiple classes.

Since then, LSU has lost its entire 2022 and 2023 classes, all of which cited the dismissal of Wade as the reason for their departure.

The last domino fell Tuesday night when 6’10” forward Yohan Traore announced that he was reopening his recruitment.

“It’s been crazy ever since I decommitted,” Traore told SI. “My phone has been blowing up.”

The swift and relentless pursuit is to be expected for the No. 8 overall prospect in the SI99.

That said, don’t expect a long, drawn out process on his second go round, Traore has already zeroed in on four schools and plans to commit to one of them next week.

Yohan Traore had one of the biggest breakouts of any player in the country last summer. Jason Jordan/SI

Texas Tech, Auburn, Gonzaga or Michigan will add one of the country’s best, most versatile bigs to their 2022 haul.

“I’ve already taken all of my visits, so I won’t be doing any of that,” Traore said. “I’m going to talk things over with my people and make a decision. It’ll be next week. I don’t want to wait any longer.”

In order for him to implement optimum focus during his quick turnaround, Traore asked the coaches for space to think things through.

“I already know the staffs and the coaches,” Traore said. “There’s not too much I could learn about them that I don’t already know. It’s just about weighing some things out and making a decision. I didn’t plan to be in this position. The good thing is that I still have great schools. I have to just take a little time and make the best decision for me.”