For the second day in a row, Texas Tech shortstop Kurt Wilson delivered some late-game heroics to lift his team past No. 2 Texas in a heated battle of Big 12 rivals.

With the bases loaded and the game tied 12-all in the 10th inning, Wilson blasted a walk-off grand slam to give the Red Raiders a series-clinching victory over the Longhorns in Lubbock.

The clutch play completed a Red Raiders rally that began after the team lost a 7–2 first-inning lead and trailed 11–7 heading into the bottom of the eighth. Tech responded with four runs to tie it and scored another in the 10th following a Texas run, setting the stage for Wilson to bring it home.

Wilson’s moonshot over the right field wall gave Texas Tech fans an unbelievable follow-up to Friday’s 5–4 win over Texas, which Wilson capped off with a walk-off steal of home in the 10th inning.

The fifth-year senior notched his third stolen base of the season on the sequence, and helped the Red Raiders kick off conference play in style with a victory.

On the year, Wilson is batting .300 with three home runs, three triples, three doubles and 25 RBIs in 24 games for the 20–4 Red Raiders.

Wilson’s wild weekend is not only a historic moment in college baseball history, but it also tops what anyone has done in the American professional ranks. According to MLB.com, no player has ever hit a walk-off grand slam the day or game after stealing home for a walk-off win.

No. 16 Texas Tech will close its series against Texas on Sunday, where those in attendance will likely sit on the edge of their seats waiting to see if Wilson can deliver another highlight in crunch time.

