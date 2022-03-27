Kansas’s dominant 76–50 win over Miami on Sunday in the Elite Eight has once again left the Jayhawks as one of the last teams standing in the country. This is nothing new for a school that has such rich basketball history but winning a national title has alluded them several times in recent memory.

The Jayhawks last won a men’s national title in 2008, the final of their three national championships. The program also won it all in 1952 and 1988. While Kansas has had plenty of incredible deep postseason runs, the championships are far and few in between.

Kansas has been the runner-up in the NCAA tournament six times and has made the Final Four 16 times after Sunday’s win. The program also has an absurd 31 straight appearances in the NCAA tournament—the longest streak in NCAA Division I history.

Additionally, the Jayhawks have the the longest current streak of consecutive winning seasons (35), the most winning seasons in Division I history (97), the most non-losing seasons (.500 or better) in NCAA history (100), the most conference championships in Division I history (63) and the most consecutive regular season conference titles in Division I (14).

Kansas is arguably the most successful basketball program in NCAA history, but its downfall is it only has three national championships to show for it. But the 2022 tournament may serve as the stage where the Jayhawks claim their first national championship in 14 long years.

