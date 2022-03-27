Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball
Villanova and Duke advance to Final Four
Villanova and Duke advance to Final Four

When Was the Last Time Kansas Men’s Basketball Won a National Championship?

Kansas’s dominant 76–50 win over Miami on Sunday in the Elite Eight has once again left the Jayhawks as one of the last teams standing in the country. This is nothing new for a school that has such rich basketball history but winning a national title has alluded them several times in recent memory. 

The Jayhawks last won a men’s national title in 2008, the final of their three national championships. The program also won it all in 1952 and 1988. While Kansas has had plenty of incredible deep postseason runs, the championships are far and few in between. 

Kansas has been the runner-up in the NCAA tournament six times and has made the Final Four 16 times after Sunday’s win. The program also has an absurd 31 straight appearances in the NCAA tournament—the longest streak in NCAA Division I history.

Additionally, the Jayhawks have the the longest current streak of consecutive winning seasons (35), the most winning seasons in Division I history (97), the most non-losing seasons (.500 or better) in NCAA history (100), the most conference championships in Division I history (63) and the most consecutive regular season conference titles in Division I (14). 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Kansas is arguably the most successful basketball program in NCAA history, but its downfall is it only has three national championships to show for it. But the 2022 tournament may serve as the stage where the Jayhawks claim their first national championship in 14 long years.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Canada qualifies for the World Cup
Soccer

Canada Qualifies for First Men’s World Cup Since 1986

The Canadians took Concacaf by storm to emerge as the region’s first entrant into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By Andrew Gastelum
Christian Pulisic and the USMNT face Panama in World Cup qualifying
Play
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Hosts Panama With World Cup Spot in Its Sights

Follow along as the U.S. looks to strengthen its grasp on—and potentially clinch—a berth in the 2022 World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
Racing

Verstappen-Leclerc Battle Continues: Takeaways From Saudi Arabia

The Red Bull star snagged his first win of 2022 in a thrilling DRS battle, but one question looms: should F1 race in Saudi Arabia?

By Madeline Coleman
Joe Thomas holding a microphone.
NFL

Thomas Says Mayfield ‘Overplayed His Hand’ With Browns

The former offensive tackle believes the quarterback mishandled his standing with Cleveland.

By Daniel Chavkin
FILE - Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will give Trubisky a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job following Roethlisberger’s retirement in January. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet official. Financial details were not disclosed.
Play
NFL

Steelers GM: Signing Mitch Trubisky Won’t Alter Draft Plans

The former Bears QB signed a two-year deal earlier this month.

By Jelani Scott
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan holds his new jersey following a press conference at the NFL team’s practice facility in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Play
NFL

Reich: Colts ‘Built to Make Some Noise” After Acquiring Ryan

The former Falcons quarterback will look to bring Indianapolis back to the postseason in 2022.

By Jelani Scott
Ronald Jones runs past Brian Burns in game against the Panthers.
Play
NFL

Chiefs Sign RB Ronald Jones II to One-Year Deal

The former Buccaneers running back will look to provide depth to the position in Kansas City.

By Mike McDaniel
NCAA logo
College Basketball

Former Jacksonville University Coach Joe Williams Dies at 88

The legendary coach led Jacksonville University to an unlikely championship appearance against UCLA in 1970.

By Associated Press