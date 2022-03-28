Skip to main content
College Basketball

Illinois Guard Andre Curbelo Announces Intention to Transfer

Eight days after his team was bounced in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Illinois point guard Andre Curbelo has entered the transfer portal. The sophomore announced his decision via Twitter, thanking his teammates and coaches for their support over the past two seasons.

“I’m thankful I was a part of two amazing teams here at The University of Illinois & for the relationships I have made,” Curbelo wrote. “I’m thankful for all of the support from The Orange Krush, you all were my energy and the reason I never stopped pushing. Unfortunately, my time here at the UIUC has come to an end & I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Curbelo, a former four-star recruit, averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game during his time at Illinois. He played in just 19 of 33 games this season, missing extended time due to a concussion. He shot 49.8% from the field during his freshman season, but struggled shooting this season, making just 32.9% of his field goal attempts. He went 7-for-35 from the field during Illinois’s last five games.

As a freshman, Curbelo was named the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.0 rebounds over 31 games.

