College Basketball

Report: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal Enters the Transfer Portal

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer and LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal, has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

O’Neal has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers, averaging 2.8 points per game across 24 games. He appeared in 14 games this season, coming on later in the year as part of the rotation. O’Neal scored a career-high nine points with seven rebounds in 19 minutes during a win over Missouri on Feb. 26.

A former four-star recruit, O’Neal began his college career at UCLA, where a heart condition that required surgery kept him out for the entire 2018-19 season. He eventually recovered, and appeared in 13 games for the Bruins the following year. His best game at UCLA came on the road in a loss to Notre Dame, where he scored eight points with 11 rebounds in 17 minutes.

O’Neal is the fourth LSU player to enter the transfer portal since the team was bounced in the first round of the NCAA tournament, joining Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray and Adam Miller. The Tigers fired head coach Will Wade on March 12, and later released a notice of allegations from the NCAA, which cited Wade for for five Level I violations.

LSU has since hired former Murray State coach Matt McMahon.

 More CBB Coverage:

For more LSU coverage, go to LSU Country. 

