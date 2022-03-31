Lane Kiffin Trolls Mike Leach With Egg Bowl Trophy Tweet

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders got together earlier this week, and a photo of the pair drew significant attention thanks to a tweet from the Unnecessary Roughness podcast.

The tweeted was captioned, “Two best coaches in the state of Mississippi,” a declaration that caught the eye of one other coach in the state.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin kept it short with his opposition to the tweet. He posted a picture of the Egg Bowl trophy, earned by his program after a 31–21 win over Mississippi State in November 2021.

Kiffin has a relatively fair claim as the best coach in his state after Ole Miss’s 2021 season. The Rebels finished 10–3, reaching the Sugar Bowl before a loss to Baylor. Leach and the Bulldogs finished 7–6, while Sanders and Jackson State finished with an 11–1 record and the SWAC championship.

