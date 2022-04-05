Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

NCAA President Mark Emmert Botches Trophy Presentation After Kansas Wins National Title

Immediately following Kansas’s stunning national title win for the ages, NCAA president Mark Emmert delivered an all-time blunder during the post-game trophy presentation.

Emmert, standing feet away from coach Bill Self moments after KU’s 72-69 win over UNC, mistakenly called the team the “Kansas City Jayhawks” before handing the mic back to CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz. 

Emmert quickly corrected himself after the awkward moment before Nantz gave the mic to Tom Burnett, the chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, who awarded and congratulated the Jayhawks for their victory.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Emmert’s primetime botch gave fans inside the Caesars Superdome and around the country a nice viral clip to remember about the big night, although the bulk of the conversation will surely center around the amazing game that proceeded the ceremony.

Kansas overcame a 16-point deficit, the largest in national championship game history, to win the program’s fourth title, and coach Self’s second. Star guard Ochai Agbaji earned NCAA tournament MOP honors after a 12-point, three-rebound effort in the win.

More CBB Coverage:

Dawn Staley’s Holistic Approach Defines a Team That Couldn’t Be Stopped
Jon Scheyer Will Have the Talent to Win in Year 1 at Duke
With a Torch Passed and Destiny Denied, Coach K Rides Into the Sunset

Breaking
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas Jayhawks

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Puff Johnson (14) reacts after sustaining and apparent injury in a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

UNC’s Puff Johnson Vomits On Court, Sidelined Late vs. Kansas

The sophomore guard played extended minutes off the bench.

By Jelani Scott
AP22095137157261 (1)
College Basketball

Kansas Pulls Off Record Comeback to Win National Title

The Jayhawks secured the program’s fourth national title on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott
Kansas guard Christian Braun reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Kansas’ Comeback Win Over UNC in Title Game

The Jayhawks stormed back from a 15-point halftime deficit and sent Twitter into a frenzy.

By Zach Koons
Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

UNC’s Hubert Davis Interview During First Half vs. Kansas Goes Viral

The Tar Heels went on a 18–7 run following the first-year head coach’s rousing commentary.

By Jelani Scott
Kentucky’s John Calipari and Sahvir Wheeler
Play
College Basketball

Way-Too-Early Men’s Top 25 for 2022–23

A pair of SEC teams lead our first look at next year, but there’s plenty of roster movement to come.

By Kevin Sweeney
UNC fans cheer during the national championship game.
Extra Mustard

‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Sign at the National Title Game, Explained

One fan made a bold proclamation on Monday night in New Orleans.

By Zach Koons
Austin Meadows swings a bat.
MLB

Tigers Acquire All-Star OF Austin Meadows in Deal With Rays

With Opening Day nearly here, Detroit made a significant addition to its lineup.

By Zach Koons
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Armando Bacot Says He’s Playing in National Title Game

The double-double machine sustained an injury late in the win over Duke on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott