Immediately following Kansas’s stunning national title win for the ages, NCAA president Mark Emmert delivered an all-time blunder during the post-game trophy presentation.

Emmert, standing feet away from coach Bill Self moments after KU’s 72-69 win over UNC, mistakenly called the team the “Kansas City Jayhawks” before handing the mic back to CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz.

Emmert quickly corrected himself after the awkward moment before Nantz gave the mic to Tom Burnett, the chair of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, who awarded and congratulated the Jayhawks for their victory.

Emmert’s primetime botch gave fans inside the Caesars Superdome and around the country a nice viral clip to remember about the big night, although the bulk of the conversation will surely center around the amazing game that proceeded the ceremony.

Kansas overcame a 16-point deficit, the largest in national championship game history, to win the program’s fourth title, and coach Self’s second. Star guard Ochai Agbaji earned NCAA tournament MOP honors after a 12-point, three-rebound effort in the win.

