College Basketball

NCAA Releases 2022 ‘One Shining Moment’ Video After Kansas Beats UNC for National Title

Another edition of March Madness is officially in the history books.

The 2022 NCAA tournament concluded Monday night after No. 1 Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship game history to defeat No. 8 UNC, 72–69, in New Orleans.

In honor of the conclusion of one of the most unforgettable tourneys in recent memory, CBS Sports unveiled its annual “One Shining Moment” recap video, highlighting the best and most hectic moments of the final month of the college basketball season.

The Jayhawks’ improbable title win came as a result of the team’s dominant showing throughout its tournament run. After cruising past Texas Southern in the first round, Kansas survived Creighton and Providence before crushing Miami and Villanova by double digits in the Elite Eight and Final Four, respectively.

As for the Tar Heels, first-year coach Hubert Davis exceeded all expectations in his first March Madness directing his alma mater. UNC made it to Monday night’s finale in impressive fashion, knocking off Marquette, reigning national champion Baylor, UCLA and this year’s Cinderella Saint Peter’s before toppling heated rival Duke in the Final Four to end Mike Krzyzewski’s career.

From shocking upsets to nail-biting finishes to the official retirement of a coaching legend, this year’s NCAA tournament had it all. And, in the end, it was Kansas, the only remaining No. 1 seed, who will go down as the latest victor to wear college basketball’s shiniest crown.

