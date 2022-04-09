Five-Star Recruit Mackenzie Mgbako Commits to Duke

Five-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako announced his decision to commit to Duke on Thursday.

Mgbako detailed the reason behind his decision in an essay told to Sports Illustrated. Mgbako cited his relationship with new Duke coach Jon Scheyer as a major reason for his decision, noting Scheyer is “someone that you know has your best interest in mind.”

“It really came down to Duke and Kentucky at the end,” Mgbako wrote. “What made me pick Duke was, first, my connection with Coach (Jon) Scheyer. He’s been the guy that’s been mainly recruiting me, and we got really close. He’s just a really genuine guy and someone that you know has your best interest in mind. He’s hungry too!”

Mgbako is a consensus top-five player in the 2023 class. He most recently played at Gill St. Bernard’s in Gladstone, N.J., and he turned in an impressive showing at the Nike EYBL.

Scheyer, 33, played point guard for the Blue Devils from 2006 to ’10, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2010 as Duke won the national championship. He returned to Duke as a full-time assistant in 2014 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

