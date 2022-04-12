Basketball: SI All-American Third Team

In just its third year the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team features 15 of the top high school basketball players in the country broken up into three teams who have displayed exceptional dominance during the high school season.

Each player has exhibited a level of play this season that will make them a household name at the next level and beyond.

Today we unveil the Third Team.

We'll reveal the Second Team on Wednesday and the First Team and Player of the Year on Thursday.

SF: Jordan Walsh, Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), 2022

College: Arkansas

Why He’s an SI All-American: Walsh is a highly productive wing that checks off many boxes on and off the stat sheet. This season, he led Link Academy (34-2) to the GEICO Nationals title game, averaging 11 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and one block a game. At 6’7”, Walsh has great length and agility, making him a capable defender at multiple positions and rebounder.

PG: Cason Wallace, Richardson (Texas), 2022

College: Kentucky

Why He’s an SI All-American: Wallace is a bulldog of a floor general with elite athleticism, three-level scoring ability and great feel and pace. This season, Wallace averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks a game. Wallace is potentially the best two-way point guard in the class, tasked with locking down the opposing teams top guard in every game.

F: Jarace Walker, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), 2022

College: Houston

Why He’s an SI All-American: Walker is a big and strong athlete whose greatest skill is productivity. He’s an active rebounder, strong finisher, ball handler, diverse and capable defender and, as a result, impacts the game in a multifaceted way. This season, Walker averaged 17.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.9 blocks a game.

SF: Julian Phillips, Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), 2022

College: Undecided

Why He’s an SI All-American: Phillips is an elite athlete with a diverse skill set, making him, arguably, the toughest matchup problem for opposing teams this season. Quite the feat on a team stocked full of high major Division-I talent. This season, Phillips averaged 10 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists a game and helped the Lions reach the GEICO Nationals title game.

PG: JJ Starling, La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), 2022

College: Notre Dame

Why He’s an SI All-American: Starling led a strong stable of guards this season for the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points a game in the most grueling conference in the country, the NIBC. From his play in the Nike Peach Jam last summer to showcase camps to the high school season, Starling managed a steady dominance all year and his consistency against the best players in the country earned him the SIAA appointment.