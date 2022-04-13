A fire broke out at Camp Randall Stadium, home to Wisconsin’s football team, leaving a construction worker injured and hospitalized on Wednesday morning, according to a university press release.

According to Wisconsin Athletics spokesperson Brian Lucas, a fire started due to roofing solvent material being used in an ongoing renovation of the stands in the stadium’s south end zone. A subcontract worker was injured as a result of the incident and was transferred to the hospital by paramedics.

“Our thoughts are with the individual who was injured this morning and we are grateful to the first responders both already on-site as well as from fire and police personnel, who assisted during the incident,” Lucas said in a statement obtained by 247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

According to a news release from Madison Fire Department public information officer Cynthia Schuster, firefighters arrived at Camp Randall just after 8 a.m. local time Wednesday morning following reports of a fire and an injured individual. The fire was out prior to the firefighters’ arrival.

J.P. Cullen, the company heading the renovation project, and its subcontract partners are investigating the incident, according to Lucas. The UW-Madison Police Department is also investigating the cause of the fire.