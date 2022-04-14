The ACC is in the process of picking a new city to host its headquarters upon leaving from Greensboro, N.C., after 68 years.

In the latest update, The News & Observer reported that Charlotte, N.C., and Orlando, Fla., are both finalists for the headquarters location. Greensboro was reportedly the third finalist.

The ACC is focused on picking a city based on these qualities: population size, growth and diversity, a large hub airport, synergies and financial wellness for future projects.

The ACC is made up of 10 East Coast states, ranging from New York down to Florida. Charlotte is located near the middle between the most north ACC school, Syracuse, to the most south school, the University of Miami. Orlando would be much closer to the southern schools.

Charlotte also hosts the conference’s two biggest events each year, the ACC football championship game each year and frequently held the men’s basketball tournament.

Orlando hosted the 2016 ACC football championship game when the event was pulled from North Carolina because of House Bill 2. A big draw for the Florida city is that Disney and ESPN are located heavily in Orlando. The ACC Network is owned by Disney.

Last week, the conference met to discuss the top three cities’ proposals. A vote to pick the new ACC headquarter city is reportedly expected to take place no later than the end of April.

