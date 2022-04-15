Report: Syracuse to Change Name of Carrier Dome With New JMA Wireless Sponsorship

Syracuse’s Carrier Dome will be changing its name due to a new brand partnership, Sportico reports.

The iconic venue has kept the same name for 43 years after Carrier Global Corporation gave the school a $2.75 million donation in 1979, a year before the venue opened, in return for naming rights for the life of the venue. This makes its partnership one of the longest running naming rights agreements in sports history.

Now, the school and company decided to part ways, ending the corporation’s naming rights deal. Carrier closed two plants in Syracuse and laid off 1,200 workers after rejecting an incentive package in late 2003.

Technology company JMA Wireless is reportedly taking over the naming rights, although an announcement has not been made official yet. One is expected in the next few weeks. It is unknown at this time what exactly the new name of the Dome will be.

Details surrounding the deal have not been released, including how much money JMA Wireless spent to earn the naming rights to the Dome.

The school’s $118 million renovation of the building in 2018 sparked the push to end the lifetime naming rights deal with Carrier. Syracuse stopped using the “Carrier Dome” name during the renovation period. According to the report, internal discussions were held about whether the renovations were substantial enough to call the Dome a new building, meaning it could initiate a new naming rights deal.

