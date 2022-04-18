Skip to main content
College Basketball

Vanderbilt Star Scottie Pippen Jr. Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

After leading Vanderbilt to the program’s most wins in five seasons, star guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is ready to move on.

Pippen announced Monday that he’s declaring for the 2022 NBA draft and will be signing with an agent, making him ineligible to return to school if he’s not selected. The junior thanked his Vanderbilt coaches and teammates for helping him reach this point in his career.

“To the city of Nashville, thank you for making me feel at home,” Pippen wrote in a statement. “This community has helped shape me into the person and player I am today, and I’m forever grateful for that.”

Pippen led the SEC in scoring as a junior, averaging 20.4 points per game on 41.6% shooting. The son of Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, he was a two-time All-SEC selection after averaging 20.8 points per game during his sophomore year. The Commodores went 19–17 this season, the program’s most wins since the 2015-16 season.

Pippen also ranked sixth in the SEC in assists per game (4.5) and sixth in steals (1.9). He had five 30-point games last season, including two against Kentucky, during which he shot a combined 22-for-41 from the field.

