Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Kansas Guard Christian Braun to Enter NBA Draft, Maintain College Eligibility

Kansas guard Christian Braun announced Sunday he will enter the NBA draft. 

Braun will keep his eligibility to return open, and he could still play for the Jayhawks next season, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

“To say I love Kansas would be an understatement,” Braun wrote in a statement. “This place is beyond special. No matter where basketball takes me, I will be a Jayhawk forever and represent the program to the best of my abilities.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Braun wasn’t a top 100 recruit out of high school in 2019, but he played his way into being a key part of Kansas’s national title team this year. After spending 2019 as a bench player, Braun became a starter last year and cemented himself at the top of the Jayhawks’s rotation.

This year, Braun broke out for a career year. In 40 games, the junior guard averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He was huge in the postseason, compiling two double-doubles in the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament, including one in the national championship vs. North Carolina.

Braun joins David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji as Kansas starters leaving the program for the NBA draft. Remy Martin and Mitch Lightfoot have also graduated.

More CBB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Eloy Jimenez jogs to first.
MLB

White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez Out 6-8 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Jiménez will be re-evaluated when Chicago returns from its road trip.

By Daniel Chavkin
Christian Pulisic scores for Chelsea vs. West Ham
Soccer

Pulisic Scores Dramatic 90th-Minute Winner vs. West Ham

The USMNT star came to Chelsea’s rescue just 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

By Andrew Gastelum
Trevor Keels celebrates a basket.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Freshman Trevor Keels Declares for NBA Draft

He becomes the fourth key Duke player to officially take the next step.

By Daniel Chavkin
Three Rawlings baseball gloves.
Play
MLB

NPB Ace Roki Sasaki Loses 17-Inning Perfect Streak

The Japanese phenom allowed a hit to the first batter he faced on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Quinn Ewers playing at the Texas spring game
Play
College Football

Quinn Ewers Steps Into the Texas Spotlight in Spring Game

Despite Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian saying the starting quarterback position is still up for grabs, all eyes were on the highly touted Ohio State transfer Saturday.

By Matthew Boncosky
UFC_JB_2022-04-23_0573_9acac692-7c9c-40e4-b12b-418170bcfffc
MMA

UFC Fight Night 205 Results: Andrade Nails Historic Standing Choke on Lemos

Andrade became the first UFC fighter to win by a standing arm-triangle choke, ending Lemos' five-fight win streak.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and forward Kevin Durant (7) watch during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Pistons 130-123.
NBA

Steve Nash Is Being Exposed Against Boston

Kevin Durant isn’t doing his part against Boston. But his coach isn’t putting him in a position to succeed.

By Chris Mannix
Security tackles protestor during Grizzlies-Timberwolves game in Memphis (Apr. 23, 2022)
Extra Mustard

Grizzlies-Timberwolves Game Halted By Protesters

This is the third protest during a Minnesota game this postseason.

By Jelani Scott