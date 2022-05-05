Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Players Accuse Cynthia Cooper-Dyke of Abusive Behavior, per Report

Content warning: This story contains graphic language of a sexual nature.

Former players are accusing women’s basketball coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke of making sexual and degrading comments toward them, as well as endangering their physical and mental well-being, The Athletic‘s Chantel Jennings and Dana O’Neil reported Thursday

The allegations against Cooper-Dyke stem from her stints at Texas Southern, UNC-Wilmington and USC. Players from those schools alerted school administrators of the coach’s actions during her tenures, but Cooper-Dyke’s career moved forward, seemingly unimpacted. 

“Nobody has said anything or done anything, just passed her off to the next school,” one USC player told The Athletic. “This woman mentally and emotionally terrorized us.”

Cooper-Dyke coached Texas Southern’s women’s basketball team in the 2012–13 season and again from ’19 to ’22. During her most recent stint at Texas Southern, Cooper-Dyke was told that one of her players, who had a mental health diagnosis, was depressed. Cooper-Dyke said, “No, she will be all right; she just needs some d---, that’s all.” She then later called that same player a “sorry-a-- virgin,” according to the report.  

Cooper-Dyke also made an inappropriate comment to one player while she was doing squats, telling the player, “Ooh, your hips are big, you got a fat a-- and I can tell you like to ride some d---.” She also reportedly shamed one player for her weight, and the player was so upset that she stopped eating in front of Cooper-Dyke. 

The allegations span over at least a decade of Cooper-Dyke’s collegiate coaching career. When at UNC-Wilmington, where she coached from 2010 to ’12, she is said to have talked about her and players’ sex lives. In her first stint with the Tigers in ’12, the coach got on her knees and pretended to perform fellatio on a male assistant in front of players.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

She also reportedly called players slurs and curse words, even asking a Texas Southern assistant coach whether she could send a player “home on a boat” while the team was at a tournament in the Bahamas. The player Cooper-Dyke was referring to is the daughter of Haitian immigrants.  

“She would talk to us like we were murderers in jail, if you know what I mean,” one player told The Athletic. “I’ve never had a coach that’s cussed at me like she did or said some of the things she would say.”

According to the report, Cooper-Dyke also subjected players to grueling drills that put players’ physical and mental health at risk. At USC, she allegedly pressured players who were injured or returning from injury to practice. Cooper-Dyke reportedly kicked a player off the team after forcing her to return to practice even though she was injured. When the player tried to explain she couldn’t bend her knee, Cooper-Dyke told her to get out of practice and that she was off the team. 

When coaching at UNC-Wilmington, she reportedly put a player through a punishment drill that caused the player to vomit and the skin on her knees to rub off. That same player told The Athletic Cooper-Dyke turned the team against her, and the player quit the team. The player said that the coach’s actions against her made her feel “extremely suicidal.” 

In the second half of Texas Southern’s season this year, the school put a limited-contact order on Cooper-Dyke and players. When the Tigers opened a Title IX investigation into the allegations, the school elevated the order to a full no-contact order that included assistant coaches Carlos Wilson and Atallah McKinney. 

Cooper-Dyke announced her retirement on March 17. According to Texas Southern’s policy, a Title IX complaint can be dismissed if “the Respondent is no longer enrolled or employed by the University.” Witnesses were called on March 11 to testify in the former coach’s Title IX hearing, scheduled to take place April 6. 

Shortly after her retirement, a player’s parent received a text from the Title IX officer informing them that the meeting had been canceled.  

The coach called the allegations “untrue” in a statement to The Athletic. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Michelle Beadle on the set of an ESPN show.
Extra Mustard

Michelle Beadle Explains Why She Says LeBron Tried to Get Her Fired

She details what happened over 10 years ago.

By Daniel Chavkin
USATSI_16083992
MMA

The Weekly Takedown: Ferguson on a Mission to Prove He's Still an Elite Fighter

After three straight losses, can Ferguson regain his elusive form in a must-win bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 274?

By Justin Barrasso
Kelsie-Whitmore-Atlantic-League
MLB

Kelsie Whitmore Retires Former MLB Player in Four Pitches (Video)

She became the first woman to pitch in the independent Atlantic League on Wednesday night.

By Michael Shapiro
Bo Bichette turns a double play as Aaron Judge slides
Play
MLB

SI:AM | The Yankees’ Long Winning Streak Was Finally Snapped

There’s a familiar face atop the standings.

By Dan Gartland
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Corey Kluber works from the mound against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April, 22, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
MLB

The Sweeper Is MLB’s Trendiest Pitch, But It’s Not Entirely New

Slider-curve hybrids have been around for decades. Corey Kluber won two Cy Youngs with one. Why is this catching on now?

By Emma Baccellieri
New York Yankees’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12), Giancarlo Stanton, center, and Tim Locastro celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Yankees won 3-0.
Play
Betting

World Series Future Odds: Dodgers Lead Field, Yankees Making Push

The Dodgers (+400) are the heavy favorites at SI Sportsbook after the first month of the season to win the World Series, followed by the Yankees (+750) and Blue Jays (+750).

By Jennifer Piacenti
Tyler Herro for the Miami Heat.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Not Impressed With Shaq's Opinion on Tyler Herro

The two analysts debated where the Heat forward ranks among the NBA's best.

By Daniel Chavkin
Toronto Blue Jays Jordan Romano
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart - May 5

Stay informed of the latest bullpen developments across Major League Baseball to score saves for your fantasy team.

By Shawn Childs