Former Oklahoma DT Du’Vonta Lampkin Found Dead at 25

Former Oklahoma defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found dead Thursday after being shot. He was 25 years old.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Lampkin had been staying in an Airbnb apartment as he was waiting to move into his new apartment. His friends found him at around 10 p.m. CT when they couldn’t reach him by phone. Police say his phone, backpack and wallet were all missing from the scene.

Lampkin spent three seasons with the Sooners from 2015 to ’17. He played in 15 games, recording 27 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack over that span. Oklahoma Football confirmed the news Friday afternoon.

After entering the 2018 NFL draft, Lampkin tried out for the Ravens and signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent and did not play a regular-season game. He last played for the Massachusetts Pirates in the National Arena League in 2019.