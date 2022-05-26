College Football 2022 Bowl Schedule Released

The college football bowl game schedule for the 2022–23 season was officially announced Thursday. The full list can be seen here, and all times are in Eastern Time.

The first of the 42 bowl games will be Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 16 at 11:30 a.m., and the New Year’s Six Bowls won’t start until Dec. 30 with the Orange Bowl at either 7:30 or 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve will be the day the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl will be played. The Sugar Bowl will be at noon while both the Peach and Fiesta Bowls will either be at 4 p.m. or 8 p.m.

The Cotton Bowl will be on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m., and the Rose Bowl will be the same day at 5 p.m. Finally, the national championship game at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for Jan. 9, but kick-off time is unknown.

