Jayda Grant, the daughter of Dayton basketball coach Anthony Grant, died Friday, the university announced.

The 20-year-old attended Dayton and was pursuing a degree in psychology. She was also a member of the women’s track and field team in 2020 and ’21 at the university, despite the program’s recent seasons being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Spina, the president of Dayton, and Neil Sullivan, the university’s director of athletics, released a joint statement sharing their condolences on Jayda’s death and for the Grant family.

“It is with devastating heartache we mourn the passing of Grant,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony, Chris and their entire family. They have our unconditional love and support. We pray for their comfort and peace, and support their need for privacy during this period of immeasurable grief.”

Bernadette McGlade, the Atlantic 10 commissioner, also issued a statement mourning the death of Grant’s daughter.

“Their beautiful Jayda left this Earth far too prematurely for us to comprehend,” the statement read. “The A-10 extends unlimited support and strength to the Grants and the University of Dayton family.”