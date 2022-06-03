Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Dayton Shares Statement on Death of Coach Anthony Grant’s Daughter

Jayda Grant, the daughter of Dayton basketball coach Anthony Grant, died Friday, the university announced

The 20-year-old attended Dayton and was pursuing a degree in psychology. She was also a member of the women’s track and field team in 2020 and ’21 at the university, despite the program’s recent seasons being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Spina, the president of Dayton, and Neil Sullivan, the university’s director of athletics, released a joint statement sharing their condolences on Jayda’s death and for the Grant family.

“It is with devastating heartache we mourn the passing of Grant,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Anthony, Chris and their entire family. They have our unconditional love and support. We pray for their comfort and peace, and support their need for privacy during this period of immeasurable grief.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Bernadette McGlade, the Atlantic 10 commissioner, also issued a statement mourning the death of Grant’s daughter.

“Their beautiful Jayda left this Earth far too prematurely for us to comprehend,” the statement read. “The A-10 extends unlimited support and strength to the Grants and the University of Dayton family.” 

Breaking
Dayton Flyers
Dayton Flyers

YOU MAY LIKE

A climate activist tied herself to the net during the semifinal match between Croatia's Marin Cilic and Norway's Casper Ruud at the French Open.
Play
Tennis

Fan Glues Herself to the Net During French Open Semifinals

The woman wore a shirt saying “We have 1028 days left,” representing a climate change activism group.

By Madison Williams
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers comments.
MLB

DeSantis Vetoes Funding for Rays’ Facility

The Florida governor reportedly decided to veto the funding after the team began tweeting about gun reform and donated to the charity Everytown.

By Madison Williams
UFC MMA Alexander Volkov
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Best Bets, Odds: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik

Best bets and analysis for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card, headlined by betting favorite Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

By Doug Vazquez and SI Betting Staff
New York Yankees’ Jameson Taillon pitches during the first inning in the second baseball game of the team’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in New York.
MLB

The Thrill of Attending Jameson Taillon’s Near-Perfect Game

Plus, Joe Girardi is out in Philadelphia and the Astros extend Yordan Álvarez.

By Matt Martell
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in San Francisco, Thursday, June 2, 2022.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Warriors Game 2 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay with +450 odds at SI Sportsbook for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
The USMNT beat Morocco in a friendly
Play
Soccer

The USMNT Isn’t Playing in Its Most Important Match on Sunday

A World Cup tune-up friendly vs. Uruguay carries plenty of value, but all eyes will be on a qualifying playoff taking place across the Atlantic hours earlier.

By Brian Straus
First place gold medals are prepared at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg, Ind., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Perfect North hosted the Special Olympics State Winter Games for Indiana, beginning with opening ceremonies on Sunday and concluding with finals and awards on Tuesday. Special Olympics Perfect North
Olympics

Special Olympics Drops Vaccine Rule After Threat From Florida

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5–12.

By Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Play
Betting

Fantasy/Betting Take: Phillies Fire Joe Girardi

Can the shakeup spark the team and make them more attractive at +1700 to win the NL?

By Jennifer Piacenti