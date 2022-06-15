Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College

George Washington University Announces It Will Retire ‘Colonials’ Moniker

The George Washington University board of trustees announced Wednesday that it will eventually no longer use the “Colonials” moniker as a nickname and cited the “division among the community about the moniker” as the reason. The nickname has been criticized for glorifying colonialism.

“The board recognizes the significance of changing the university’s moniker, and we made this decision only after a thoughtful and deliberate process that followed the renaming framework and special committee recommendation that considered the varying perspectives of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and athletics community,” board chair Grace Speights said in the release. “A moniker must unify our community, draw people together and serve as a source of pride. We look forward to the next steps in an inclusive process to identify a moniker that fulfills this aspiration.” 

The nickname will continue to be used until a new moniker is introduced, which is estimated to be by the 2023-24 academic year. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“We have a great opportunity to conduct an inclusive process that will determine how we as a community want to come together around a unifying moniker and showcase ourselves as a distinguished and distinguishable university,” president Mark S. Wrighton said in the release. “I am very excited for our next steps together.”

More College Sports Coverage:

Breaking
George Washington Colonials
George Washington Colonials

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefansky after minicamp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Canton, Ohio
Play
NFL

Report: HPD Detective Testified She Believes Watson Committed Crimes

The Browns quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges.

By Madeline Coleman
dCOVjaylenbrown_HZ
Play
NBA

Jaylen Brown’s Evolution Has Paid Off for Boston

The All-Star’s development has been critical, and the best could be yet to come—in the Finals and beyond.

By Michael Pina
Jabari Smith
NBA

NBA Draft 2022: Final Top 100 Prospect Rankings

With the NBA draft a week away, here's the latest analysis on the best players in the class.

By Jeremy Woo
Paul Pogba playing for France
Soccer

Report: Pogba to Return to Juventus After Man United Exit

The move will mark the second time that the French star leaves Old Trafford for Turin.

By Andrew Gastelum
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes to the basket in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
Betting

Warriors-Celtics Game 6 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook with +525 odds as the Celtics look to force a Game 7 against the Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell shoots around before a game against the Mavericks.
NBA

Report: Sam Cassell to Interview for Jazz Coaching Job

He’s spent the past two seasons as an assistant with the 76ers.

By Zach Koons
lusia-harris-lead
Play
NBA

Lusia Harris Is the Nearly-Forgotten ‘Queen of Basketball’ and Title IX Pioneer

Although she was a key trailblazer in the sport and a dominant force in the women’s game, she was relatively unknown to the generations who followed her—until now.

By Howard Beck
Ron Rivera watching the Commanders practice.
Play
NFL

Ron Rivera Says Commanders Will Not Trade Terry McLaurin

McLaurin was not in attendance at mandatory minicamp.

By Joseph Salvador