Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

UNC Basketball Legend Lennie Rosenbluth Dies at 89

North Carolina men’s basketball legend Lennie Rosenbluth died Saturday at 89 years old, the program announced.

A three time first-team All-ACC talent, Rosenbluth starred for the Tar Heels from 1954 to ’57. The Bronx native made an immediate impact in his first two years, averaging 25.5 points and 11.7 rebounds per game as a freshman and 26.7 points and 11.5 rebounds per game the following season.

After helping UNC improve to 18–5 after a 10–11 finish in ’54, Rosenbluth entered the annals of program history with a stellar senior season. The 6’5” forward posted a school-record 28 points per game along with 8.8 rebounds en route to winning ACC Player of the Year and the National Player of the Year honors. Rosenbluth was also named a consensus first-team All-American and ACC tournament MVP after UNC secured its ninth conference title.

From there, Rosenbluth anchored the Tar Heels during their run to the 1957 national championship game and a meeting against Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas. UNC’s undersized lineup hung tough with the future NBA Hall of Famer and the 24–3 Jayhawks as the back-and-forth game went into triple overtime. Rosenbluth scored 20 points in contest to help propel Carolina to a 54–53 win and the program’s first NCAA title, as well as an undefeated 32–0 campaign.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Three weeks later, Rosenbluth was selected sixth overall by the Warriors in the NBA Draft; he played two seasons before retiring in 1959 and enjoying a long career as a high school coach and teacher in Florida. His No. 10 jersey is one of eight UNC has retired, and in 2002, he was named to the ACC’s 50th Anniversary team.

Breaking
North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Joel Dahmen plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Extra Mustard

U.S. Open Contender Joel Dahmen’s Car Was Missing After Friday Round

The 34-year-old’s car went missing after the second round at the U.S. Open. Here’s what happened.

By Mike McDaniel
Kentucky player Shaedon Sharpe warms up before the game against Mississippi State January 25, 2022. Kentucky Player Shaedon Sharpe
Extra Mustard

Shaedon Sharpe Says He’ll Be One of the Greatest NBA Players Ever

The Kentucky commit elected to redshirt his lone season with the program prior to declaring for the draft in April.

By Jelani Scott
Mick Schumacher, 2022 Canadian Grand Prix
Formula1

Mick Schumacher Records Best Qualifying Result in His F1 Career

The young German has had big shoes to fill as his father is seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

By Madeline Coleman
Sebastian Vettel
Formula1

Vettel Calls Out ‘Climate Crime’ Ahead of F1’s Canadian GP

The Aston Martin driver was seen wearing a shirt that highlighted “Canada’s climate crime” of mining tar sands.

By Madeline Coleman
Los Angeles Dodgers former pitcher Sandy Koufax throws out the ceremonial first pitch.
Extra Mustard

Koufax, Kershaw Meet Up at Dodger Stadium Ceremony

The two legendary pitchers posed together at Koufax’s statue unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles.

By Madison Williams
Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa walks onto the 18th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Golf

DP World Tour to Allow LIV Golfers Next Week, per Report

LIV golfers are eligible to participate in the DP World Tour’s BMW Championship next week, creating an interesting dynamic with the PGA Tour.

By Mike McDaniel
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) hugs his brother Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) as he comes to bat during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Extra Mustard

Contreras Brothers Embrace During First Game Against Each Other

Saturday marks the first time the two MLB stars have played in the same game in their careers.

By Madison Williams
Kenny Atkinson coaches a game for the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA

Atkinson Will Stay With Warriors Over Hornets Coaching Job, per Report

The former Nets head coach will remain with Golden State next season.

By Daniel Chavkin