Former Purdue Star Caleb Swanigan Dies at 25

Former Purdue star and three-year NBA veteran Caleb Swanigan died on Monday night, the school announced Tuesday. He was 25.

No further details were provided on the cause of Swanigan’s death.

“Devastated. Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends,” the Purdue men’s basketball account tweeted Tuesday. “The world lost a gentle soul last night.

“Love you Biggie.”

A former Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana and McDonald’s All-American, Swanigan arrived at Purdue in 2015 and quickly blossomed into a star. After posting impressive numbers as a freshman starter, he was named Big Ten Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a sophomore in 2017, averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He powered the Boilermakers to a 27–8 record and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament that season.

Following his sensational sophomore campaign, Swanigan declared for the 2017 NBA draft where he was selected by the Trail Blazers with the No. 26 pick. He played in 45 games across two season for Portland, making three starts.

Swanigan made 10 appearances for the Kings in 2019 before he was re-acquired by the Blazers in Jan. 2020. In 20 more games for Portland, he logged career-highs in minutes (13.3) and points (3.0) per game.

Swanigan had not played in the NBA since the 2019–20 season.