Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Notes Concerns About Chet Holmgren

Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren are widely projected to be the top-two picks in the NBA draft tonight, but one of those players’s coaches doesn’t think the choice is close.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who coached Smith this year, is concerned about how Holmgren will hold up in the NBA. The Gonzaga product stands at 7'0" tall and weighs 195 pounds.

“The NBA stands for No Boys Allowed,” Pearl said, according to Erik Hall of the Montgomery Advertiser. “And that body scares me. It just does. He goes knee-to-knee with the wrong guy, and he could get broken in half. Therefore at the very top of the draft, I think I got to go with what I know, not what could potentially could maybe someday be.”

Pearl compared Holmgren to former NBA center Shawn Bradley, who was a solid NBA player but never an All-Star selection.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Instead, Pearl believes the Magic should take Smith with the first pick, believing that the forward’s competitiveness is his best attribute.

“I think the question speaks to, I think, the No. 1 reason why you take him No. 1,” Pearl said. “Absolutely the jump shot is the best from any man his size in the last 10 years in college basketball—all the way to [Kevin Durant] maybe. That’s pure and that translates. That’s productivity right away. The second thing is he can guard one through five, because he does compete defensively. The No. 1 reason is the kid doesn't lose. That’s No. 1. He doesn't lose.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Magic will take Smith at No. 1 over Holmgren, just as Pearl believes should happen. That would leave Holmgren available for the Thunder with the second pick.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

DC United’s Audi Field
Soccer

D.C. United’s Audi Field to Host 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Star Game has taken place in the nation’s capital twice before, in 2002 and 2004.

By Avi Creditor
michigan helmet
College

Former Michigan Player Richard Jekel Killed in Alleged Murder

He was 69 years old.

By Mike McDaniel
Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow at a baseball game.
Soccer

Disgraced Former Astros GM Buys Spanish Soccer Club Leganes

Jeff Luhnow, who was fired for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, leads the investment group that purchased the second-division Spanish side.

By Associated Press
Nike soccer ball.
More Sports

Nike Makes Decision on Doing Business in Russia

In March, the company suspended operations in the country.

By Michael Shapiro
Auburn forward Jabari Smith shoots a free throw in a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Top Three NBA Draft Picks Are Close to Finalized

The draft hasn’t started but the first three teams seem to know who they will take.

By Daniel Chavkin
dCOVnewfrontiers_H no text
College

SI:AM | Title IX’s Next Hurdles

And, Jeremy Woo’s final NBA mock draft.

By Josh Rosenblat
U.S tennis player Serena Williams looks on while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.
Play
Betting

Wimbledon Betting Preview: Serena Williams Seeks 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams is back after a year away, but can anyone beat Iga Swiatek?

By Craig Ellenport
Diego Maradona at the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer

Diego Maradona’s Medical Personnel to Face Homicide Trial

The Argentina legend died in Nov. 2020 from cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

By Associated Press