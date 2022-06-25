Skip to main content
Peyton Manning Shares Thoughts on Nephew Arch’s Texas Commitment

The No. 1 quarterback recruit of the Class of 2023, Arch Manning, committed to Texas on Thursday.

Arch has two famous football uncles, Peyton and Eli. Peyton was asked about his nephew’s commitment while at the Manning Passing Academy on Friday, and how he and his younger brother helped their nephew with the situation.

“Eli and I, we’re his uncles, try to be there as a resource, and obviously our names get brought up a lot because we’re his uncles,” Manning said, via SportsTalk790. “Really, really proud of him for the way he’s handled the whole thing.”

The NFL Hall of Famer admitted that times have changed since he committed to Tennessee back before the 1994 season. For starters, social media plays a huge role in the recruitment process. Arch was under a spotlight at every college visit he took, for example.

“I did have a conversation with him last week after he made his last visit because he kind of asked about when I made my decision,” Manning said. “I just remember as soon as I got back from my last visit, I basically announced where I was going two days later because I knew. When you know, you know. There’s no point of dragging it out and creating some drama.”

Even though the whole process is different, Manning said he’s happy with how Arch announced his commitment, by doing it on his own terms and simply announcing it himself.

“I’m not a big fan of the hat reveal, the whole deal,” Manning said. “I know that’s part of the show now, but I kind of liked how he did it. Once he knew, he sent the word out and now it’s just on to being a senior in high school.”

Arch will play out his senior year of high school football this fall at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

